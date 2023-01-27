Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earns solid win over Davenport West 61-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley handed Davenport West a tough 61-47 loss on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 16-9 lead over Davenport West.

The Spartans registered a 29-20 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Davenport West climbed back to within 40-34.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-13 advantage in the frame.

