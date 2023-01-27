Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earns solid win over Davenport West 61-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley handed Davenport West a tough 61-47 loss on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 16-9 lead over Davenport West.
The Spartans registered a 29-20 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Davenport West climbed back to within 40-34.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-13 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West squared off with February 25, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 20, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport North and Davenport West took on Clinton on January 19 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.