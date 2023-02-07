Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley prevailed over Davenport Central 56-45 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central played in a 52-33 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 31, Davenport Central faced off against Bettendorf . For results, click here. Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 31 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.