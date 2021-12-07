 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley controls the action and Eldridge North Scott in affair 71-43

Eldridge North Scott had no answers as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 71-43 victory on December 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Eldridge North Scott 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' shooting took charge to a 37-15 lead over the Lancers at the half.

The Spartans' upper-hand showed as they carried a 61-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 2, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against North Liberty and Eldridge North Scott took on Epworth Western Dubuque on November 30 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

