Bettendorf Pleasant Valley controls the action and Eldridge North Scott in affair 71-43

Eldridge North Scott had no answers as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 71-43 victory on December 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Eldridge North Scott 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' shooting took charge to a 37-15 lead over the Lancers at the half.

The Spartans' upper-hand showed as they carried a 61-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

