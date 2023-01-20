Bettendorf Pleasant Valley comes to play in easy win over Davenport North 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's river of points eventually washed away Davenport North in a 71-46 cavalcade at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 17-13 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a lopsided 38-21 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pulled to a 56-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.

