Bettendorf Pleasant Valley comes to play in easy win over Davenport North 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's river of points eventually washed away Davenport North in a 71-46 cavalcade at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 17-13 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.
The Spartans opened a lopsided 38-21 gap over the Wildcats at the half.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pulled to a 56-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North squared off with January 27, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. For more, click here.
