Bettendorf Pleasant Valley collects skin-tight win against Davenport West 48-40

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edged Davenport West in a close 48-40 encounter in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 13-8 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting jumped to a 25-19 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley got the better of the final-quarter scoring 23-21 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on December 10, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport West took on Muscatine on December 10 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap

