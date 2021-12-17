Bettendorf Pleasant Valley collects skin-tight win against Davenport West 48-40

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edged Davenport West in a close 48-40 encounter in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 13-8 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting jumped to a 25-19 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley got the better of the final-quarter scoring 23-21 to finish the game in style.

