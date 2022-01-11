Bettendorf Pleasant Valley climbs out of hole to beat Muscatine 60-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 60-22 win over Muscatine for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 11.
Recently on January 4 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Muskies started on steady ground by forging a 7-5 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans' shooting moved to a 25-12 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.