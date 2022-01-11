Bettendorf Pleasant Valley climbs out of hole to beat Muscatine 60-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 60-22 win over Muscatine for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 11.

The Muskies started on steady ground by forging a 7-5 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting moved to a 25-12 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

