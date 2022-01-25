Bettendorf overcomes Eldridge North Scott in competitive affair 48-44

Bettendorf wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 48-44 victory over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport West on January 13 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
