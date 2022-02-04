 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf escapes close call with Davenport West 58-51

Bettendorf upended Davenport West for a narrow 58-51 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Central DeWitt on January 28 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Davenport West started on steady ground by forging a 6-5 lead over Bettendorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 27-18 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Davenport West took the lead 38-37 to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

