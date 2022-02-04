Bettendorf escapes close call with Davenport West 58-51

Bettendorf upended Davenport West for a narrow 58-51 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 4.
Davenport West started on steady ground by forging a 6-5 lead over Bettendorf at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 27-18 lead over the Falcons at the half.
Davenport West took the lead 38-37 to start the fourth quarter.
