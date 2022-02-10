Best of North Iowa boys basketball players teamed up as kids on Mason City Redhawks

You know the names of Mason City's Corey Miner, Clear Lake's Carson Toebe and Newman Catholic's Doug Taylor. That trifecta all hit various important milestones on the hardwood this season.

You also probably have glanced at Carter Thomas being a defensive menace and Isaiah Washington being a solid post player for Mason City, or Max Burt dishing out dimes and Tim Castle being a 3-point spark for the Knights.

All seven of these North Iowa players have had their own success on their current teams.

What would happen if they all teamed up together?

Well, they did. As kids.

Those seven were the core players of the Mason City Redhawks, a city team that started as a baseball team that extended into basketball when all of them were in elementary school.

"We played local tournaments, hung around Waverly," Toebe said. "We started traveling more and we think we can compete more, so we pushed ourselves."

Six of the seven were original members of the team. Taylor came along a couple years later. They won the Amateur Athletic Union state championship as second graders in 2011-12.

The Redhawks never finished worst than third place on the AAU circuit. They also won the Pacesetter state title in 2014-15.

"We were really good at pretty much everything," Thomas said. "We always rolled up to where we were never afraid to anybody. We thought we could in every tournament. When we were there with in-state teams, we had no fear."

It was the start of a journey for childhood best friends that did something special, went their separate ways and then rekindled relationships as five of the seven are entering their senior years.

'A close knit group'

It is not uncommon for people growing up in the same area to be intertwined as kids growing up. In Mason City, that certainly was the case.

All seven of them grew up in the same stretch of neighborhood. They did everything together, from baseball to basketball to football. If their was a sport to be played, that group played it.

"We were always a close knit group," Burt said.

It wasn't just on an athletic field either. There were birthday parties, cookouts or other get togethers the families would throw and all of them would come together for more fun.

All of them agreed the correct word to describe their childhood bond was inseparable.

"If we weren't together, we were with a couple of us and another couple of us," Thomas said. "Up until sixth or seventh grade, we just enjoyed being around each other."

Thomas described the Redhawks baseball team as exceptional and the basketball as really good. If pretty good means being one of the best teams in the state has second, third, fourth and fifth graders, that seems more than pretty good.

The memories those seven have from those days is a whirlwind.

"Just like swimming the pool, having fun," Castle said. "When your parents tell you it is time to leave, that was always a sad time because you're having so much fun. We were super close."

The Redhawks were coached by Eric Burt and Corey Miner Sr. Those two shared responsibilities when it came to practices and games. They also made it a priority to not burn the kids out.

"They were all like-minded kids," Coach Burt said. "The kids were disciplined and they did things the right away."

The makeup of that team is a mixture of quiet and loud kids. Washington, Taylor, Castle and Max Burt were the ones that played basketball, did their jobs and didn't really say much.

Toebe and Thomas, on the other hand, were pains.

"We got T'd up, ejected," Thomas said. "We used to make trouble. We weren't happy with a lot of referees."

"We were the rowdy ones," Toebe added. "We were finding our way back to the bench doing something we weren't supposed to be doing."

Then there was Miner Jr., who was the alpha of the team. Toebe recalls seeing Miner Jr. do things on the court he had never seen a kid that age do before.

"I was a pretty elite player when I was young," Miner Jr. said.

"Everywhere we went, Corey just hooped on everybody," Thomas interjected. "Second, third and fourth grade, nobody could stop Corey."

"He would single-handedly carry us to wins," Toebe added. "He was special."

What that combined to was what can be viewed today as an all-star team. Yet a team that had to go up against the top club teams in the state, like the Iowa Attack amongst others.

"It was a cool feeling when we walked in, we were all classmates," Coach Burt. "On any given day, somebody could lead you scoring. The other thing is we didn't force feed. We played position-less basketball."

Max Burt remembers that his cousin's club team called the Lightning would scrimmage against the Redhawks. It helped them prepare for playing tougher competition.

The Lightning was a club team compromised of fourth grade girls.

"That really helped us gained that competitiveness that we took into tournaments against club teams," Castle said.

It worked as those seven won their first ever championship together in second grade. Much more success followed, but that was the first time that group won a basketball tournament together.

"The tournaments us as the Redhawks went to was a level up," Taylor said. "It took my competitiveness, took everything to a different level."

The hotel stays, the bond of basketball, it all happened quick. Yet everyone associated with the Redhawks will think about those times shared as immeasurable. Coach Burt still looks back on old pictures of those teams and smiles.

"Just makes you proud," he said.

The time together started to break off once everyone hit high school.

The next chapter

Toebe, Miner Jr., Thomas, Washington and Burt went to John Adams middle school in Mason City and were likely headed to Mason City High School. Taylor and Castle decided to go to Newman Catholic.

In terms of club basketball, Miner Jr. and Toebe played together. Toebe credits both Eric Burt and Miner Sr. for developing a love for basketball and a drive to be better.

"I wouldn't be here playing here today if it wasn't for them," Toebe said. "Coach Burt got us to find the love for athletics; Coach Corey he kind of developed me skill wise."

Burt decided to go to Newman with Taylor and Castle. Thomas and Washington went to Mason City. Miner Jr. went to Central Springs for only a couple days, then came to Mason City.

The big departure was Toebe deciding to go to Clear Lake. That is, of course, one of Mason City's biggest rivals.

"It was obviously frustration between me and my friends from Mason City, they had a reason to be upset that I came here," Toebe said. "I don't blame them a single bit for it. Year or two passed, we started maturing and looking at the bigger picture.

"We're definitely closer now than we were to start off high school."

Thomas, Washington and Miner Jr. have no ill wills to what Toebe decided to do with his future. Relationships may have been tense at the start of high school, but have since been mended.

"That's in the past," Washington said. "I wasn't too close when we all split up, kind of got more in touch with them as high school's gone on."

"There was a little break we had after awhile," Miner Jr. added. "Senior year, all of us got closer again."

Still, the conversation of all seven of them teaming up in high school was never serious, but it was brought up.

"I've definitely had that kind of conversations with my friends," Toebe said. "Who knows what would have happened if we were on the same court together. It would have been fun to watch."

"I think we would have been a pretty good team, we would have been tough," Max Burt added. "It was more of a what-if. We would have all liked to, but I don't think anyone has any regrets from the choices they made."

Rather, they have all had success on their individual teams.

Toebe recently became Clear Lake's all-time scoring leader. Taylor and Miner Jr. hit 1,000 career points and Burt became Newman's all-time assist leader.

Thomas tied the school record for steals in a single game. Washington was Mason City's second-leading scorer before his season ended with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Castle has expanded his role into a scoring option in his final year as a prep.

Is it a good thing they all developed without everyone on one team?

"If you take a look around at North Iowa sports, those players that played that high level basketball like the Redhawks are the ones that are leading their teams," Taylor said. "You develop faster."

All of them are trying to close out their seasons with a bang

Could all seven of them be in one gym again?

When the boys basketball postseason gets underway on Friday, Mason City, Newman Catholic and Clear Lake will try to get into the hunt for a trip to Wells Fargo Arena.

It won't be easy.

Mason City has Class 4A top-ranked Ames in its substate as a potential semifinal game. Clear Lake could tangle with 3A No. 1 Decorah in a potential substate final. Newman Catholic has 10th-ranked Dunkerton in its district and fourth-ranked Lake Mills in the same substate.

"That would definitely be awesome," Taylor said. "That's the end goal for everyone. See the hard work paid off would be awesome."

"That would mean a lot for us," Miner Jr. said. "We all started out together, we could make there for our last go-round would be pretty cool."

Coach Burt hopes he has an expensive trip on his hands to Des Moines.

"I would absolutely love to have the problem of how to figure out how to get to all those games and I would love to spend the $3,000 it would cost me to park and pay to get in and eat food at Wells Fargo," he said. "It would be so awesome."

After Clear Lake and Mason City played early in the season, Coach Burt, Max Burt, Taylor and Castle all went to watch. When the game was over, they all went to the court and took a picture with Toebe, Washington, Miner Jr. and Thomas.

A moment that happened when everybody else was gone from NIACC.

"We were telling jokes, thinking of memories," Coach Burt said.

If Mason City has a night off and Newman Catholic is playing, that trio will go watch another trio. The Burts' went to Clear Lake to watch Toebe get honored at halftime earlier in the week.

For all of them, still watching and supporting each other has been a vital part to keeping the friendships and bonds together.

"It is super fun to see the guys you used to play with and see how they've grown and developed," Castle said. "You can still see similarities from when they were younger."

"Even if we're not going to the same school, we still have love for those guys," Washington added.

To this day, the elements of plays and other intricacies the Redhawks put together are used for all three high school programs.

"Some of those plays Eric kind of started the wave around here," Washington said. "All kind of corresponded to what we're doing now."

Thomas still has a picture of their AAU state championship team. It is right above his TV in his room. Those memories will never escape the seven players.

Maybe Toebe gave the most ringing endorsement of how that team did what it did and the success that brewed within.

"The way we played with each other, I've never really played along side another teammate like that and felt that way about it," he said. "Every move they make, you see it coming before it even happens. It was something I've never experienced before with anyone else.

"I still wish we were kind of all together still at some point. That's something I wish I could experience again, playing with all those guys on the court."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

