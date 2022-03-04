Berger grows as passer in Lake Mills offense with high IQ, chemistry

Bennett Berger was too young to remember watching his older brother, Jared, play in high school for Lake Mills.

There is a decade-plus age gap. Bennett was born when Jared was running the show for Lake Mills' boys basketball program, so he only heard stories about the player Jared was.

"He was a leader," Bennett said. "He facilitated, played hard and just had vision."

There is one person still in the program that has seen the brothers play basketball in longtime head coach Kyle Menke.

"Bennett's more of a scorer; Jared was truly a pass-first point guard," Menke said. "There's definitely comparisons in their leadership."

While Bennett has been a scoring machine throughout his career, he's had an increase in ball-handling that has led to a spike in assists. None bigger than the tear he's on now.

The 6-foot-4 point guard for the Class 1A fourth-ranked and fourth-seeded Bulldogs is averaging 6.7 dimes a game, one of the best marks in the classification. He's also lead them to a third straight state quarterfinal contest inside Wells Fargo Arena. The Bulldogs are set to play on Monday morning against fifth-seeded Danville.

Tip-off is slated for 10:30 a.m.

"Tips and tricks along the way," Berger said. "Just kind of experience and knowing where guys are at and how to move a defense. I remember the first thing my dad told me, 'The key to basketball is to take the ball away from your opponent without touching them and dribbling with your eyes up.'"

Berger has been a consistent force in the varsity lineup for Lake Mills since he walked the halls. He played in 21 games as a freshman and was the leading scorer off the bench.

When he was a junior, he entered the starting lineup and wrecked havoc. He recorded 111 total assists in 23 games and upped his scoring to 7.3 points per night.

"Each year, my role has increased," Berger said. "Just taking those things by heart. You only live in high school once, so might as well make the most of it."

He has taken on more responsibilities as a senior. Named to the all-TIC West first team, Berger is second on the Bulldogs in scoring and has increased his 3-point shooting by three percentage points.

That has come with the assist increase.

"He's had that ability over the years, but every year he has gotten better," Menke said. "He keeps it simple. He gets a high number of assists and a lot of them are simply making the right play. He has really good overall fundamentals."

The seven seniors on the Bulldogs roster have been playing basketball together since elementary school. All of them waited in the wings for opportunities.

It comes as no surprise that Berger has been seamlessly integrating his classmates and long time friends into the offense.

"It is a lot of fun," guard AJ Ramaker said. "He's always been one of the top players. It is a lot smoother. He's getting a lot better everyday at driving, dumping down, kicking out."

Kadin Abele and Berger connected several times on the football field this fall, including setting new single game school records. The chemistry they have is unmatched.

It shows on the basketball court.

"He's been a leader for our team, he's done a great job at it," Abele said. "Not only was he racking up points every game, he was dishing out nine, 10 assists every game. That helps the team win."

Menke didn't mince words when discussing the impact Berger has had on the program and him as coach.

"He is truly one of the best point guards I've ever had a chance to coach," he said. "He puts in a lot of time, he's one of the hardest working players I've ever coached. I describe him as a self-made player."

There remains unfinished business for Lake Mills when it heads to Des Moines.

In 2019, it was the top seed that lost to Wapsie Valley in the quarters. Last winter, it was the two seed and lost an overtime thriller to Montezuma. Both of the teams the Bulldogs lost to went on to win the tournament.

The margin of defeat in those two games? A grand total of seven points.

"Anything can happen," Menke said. "We've talked about how seedings are very overrated down at the state tournament. We're trying to take the same approach."

Danville is 23-2 out of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference. Its two losses have come to New London, one by one point and the other meeting by nine points.

The Bears have an area of their defense that has caused their opponents some fits. They lead the state, regardless of classification, with 423 steals for an average of 17 steals per game.

Their entire starting lineup averages over two steals a game. Ty Carr and Cadence Williams each clip at 3.3 steals per night.

"They have to focus on defense," Ramaker said. "Still have to take them seriously. Good defense against good defense, it is going to be tough to score against each other."

That and the Bulldogs ability to pull up from downtown (515 attempts) are the lone heavy differences between the programs. It has the look of a pound-for-pound matchup.

Yet Abele knows a big key is to keep Top of Iowa West Player of the Year Wyatt Helming out of foul trouble. At 6-foot-7, Helming will be the tallest player on the court.

"We need to keep Wyatt in the game as long as possible," Abele said. "We matchup with them pretty well size wise. Use our size to our advantage."

It also will be the first time ever that Lake Mills will play in the early game. To help with that, everybody will be leaving for Ankeny on Sunday then get to Wells Fargo Arena for early shootaround.

No one on the Bulldogs roster has played a game before noon since AAU summer tournaments.

"We need to make sure we get to sleep at a good time," Abele said. "It is going to be great to see who comes out on top for the first few minutes, who has the most energy."

Menke doesn't see it being a big concern.

"Hopefully kids get a good night sleep," he said. "It is definitely unusual. It will be a challenge. Both teams will have to play through that."

The winner between Lake Mills and Danville will either play top-seed Grand View Christian or upstart Bellevue in a semifinal matchup on Wednesday, March 9. The Bulldogs have never gotten past the quarterfinal round.

To say they are tired of going one-and-done would be an understatement.

"We're itching to get down there," Berger said. "We know that feeling, we don't want that feeling again."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

