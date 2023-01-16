 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Belmond-Klemme grinds out close victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60-56

  • 0

Belmond-Klemme topped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 60-56 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 16.

Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Belmond-Klemme squared off with December 16, 2021 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on January 6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News