Belmond-Klemme darts by Britt West Hancock in easy victory 64-44

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Belmond-Klemme turned out the lights on Britt West Hancock 64-44 on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Armstrong North Union and Britt West Hancock took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 25 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For more, click here.
