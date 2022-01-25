Bellevue Marquette Catholic pockets solid victory over Calamus-Wheatland 68-67

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bellevue Marquette Catholic passed in a 68-67 victory at Calamus-Wheatland's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 20 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.