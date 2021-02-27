Back to back: Lake Mills boys punch ticket to state with substate win over West Fork

“Last year, we didn’t have the greatest ending that we wanted to, so we definitely want to improve on that,” Linnen said. “It really helped in games like this, because we kind of know the big crowd and the energy that is in there. We got used to that.”

Head coach Kyle Menke has been the Bulldogs’ skipper for 22 years, and was thrilled with the crowd that packed the house in Forest City. It was the second time in just over three weeks that Menke’s team had won on Forest City’s floor, after the Bulldogs’ 25-point win over the Indians back on Feb. 5.

“It was fantastic,” Menke said. “These kids from both West Fork and Lake Mills deserve to play in front of a big crowd like this. Two of the best fanbases in this part of the state and they delivered. It was a great atmosphere, and the kids from both teams competed extremely hard and gave everything they had.”

The victory was particularly thrilling for the Bulldogs’ four seniors. As shown by Lake Mills’ 34-year gap between previous trips, a berth at the state tournament is never guaranteed. But this season, Lake Mills left its mark on the school record books, with a 25-0 record and a No. 2 ranking in Class 1A.