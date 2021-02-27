Back to back: Lake Mills boys punch ticket to state with substate win over West Fork

Saturday was a historic night on the hardwood for Lake Mills.
For the second consecutive year, the Bulldogs' boys basketball team will finish its season with a trip to Des Moines. On Saturday night in front of a jam-packed gym in Forest City, the Bulldogs clinched their spot at the state tournament with a 54-40 win over West Fork in the Class 1A, Substate 2 title game.
The game was close early on, as the teams battled through four lead changes in the first quarter. At the end of one, the Bulldogs led the Warhawks, 13-11, thanks to a 3-pointer from sophomore Denton Kingland at the 35 second mark.
In the second, Lake Mills scored nine unanswered, while holding West Fork to just five points in the frame. At halftime, the Bulldogs lead had grown to 25-16.
The second half was a back and forth scoring battle, but in the end, the Bulldogs edged out the Warhawks, 29-24, to punch their ticket to Iowa's biggest stage.
With the loss, West Fork ends its season with a 20-4 overall record. Senior Joe Ingham had a team-high 12 points for the Warhawks.
After the game, the Lake Mills players waded through a sea of congratulatory hugs and handshakes, nearly all of them grinning from ear to ear. The win marked the first time in program history that the team will make a trip to state in consecutive years.
“It’s a lot of excitement,” senior Caleb Bacon said. “My team and I have worked all summer for this, we’ve worked the whole season for this moment, and it’s paid off so far.”
Bacon was right in the thick of a tough, physical game down near the basket, with plenty of big bodies colliding on both sides. In the end, he finished the night with 16 points against the Top of Iowa East champion Warhawks.
For another one of the team’s seniors, Dashawn Linnen, the postgame revelries brought a big smile to his face. As the seconds ticked down in the game, Linnen clinched it with a steal against West Fork senior Kayden Ames, much to the delight of the purple-clad Bulldogs crowd.
Though the game took place on a neutral floor, the 16 miles between Forest City and Lake Mills made it feel almost like another home game for the Bulldogs, although there were still plenty of noisy Warhawks' fans in attendance.
Last season, the Bulldogs made their first trip to the state tournament since 1986, but lost to Wapsie Valley in the first round, 49-45. With that experience, the team goes into the tournament with plenty of motivation. A win down at Wells Fargo Arena would be the first state tournament win in program history.
Although last year’s first-round loss was painful, both Linnen and Bacon know that it was a valuable experience for their team.
“Last year, we didn’t have the greatest ending that we wanted to, so we definitely want to improve on that,” Linnen said. “It really helped in games like this, because we kind of know the big crowd and the energy that is in there. We got used to that.”
Head coach Kyle Menke has been the Bulldogs’ skipper for 22 years, and was thrilled with the crowd that packed the house in Forest City. It was the second time in just over three weeks that Menke’s team had won on Forest City’s floor, after the Bulldogs’ 25-point win over the Indians back on Feb. 5.
“It was fantastic,” Menke said. “These kids from both West Fork and Lake Mills deserve to play in front of a big crowd like this. Two of the best fanbases in this part of the state and they delivered. It was a great atmosphere, and the kids from both teams competed extremely hard and gave everything they had.”
The victory was particularly thrilling for the Bulldogs’ four seniors. As shown by Lake Mills’ 34-year gap between previous trips, a berth at the state tournament is never guaranteed. But this season, Lake Mills left its mark on the school record books, with a 25-0 record and a No. 2 ranking in Class 1A.
“It just means so much to them,” Menke said. “They’ve had this goal since they were youth players. I’m excited for them that this will be their second time down to the state tournament. Like a lot of teams, their goal is to win it all. We'll kind of just go with the same approach we've been taking all year."
"I just can't wait to get down there with them."
It will be an agonizingly long time before the Bulldogs get a chance to play again. This week, the girls state tournament is happening in Des Moines, and the boys’ tournament will kick off on March 8. According to the players, it might be hard to focus on school this week.
In early March, their thoughts are on basketball.
“It’ll probably always be on the front of my mind,” Bacon said. “But I’m going to look forward to practice every day. When we get down there, it’s going to be the best moments of our lives.”
Lake Mills will play at 2 p.m. on March 8 in the state quarterfinals, against Montezuma.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.