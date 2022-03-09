 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
At last, Des Moines Grand View Christian eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Lake Mills 71-66

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Des Moines Grand View Christian finally eeked out a 71-66 victory over Lake Mills for an Iowa boys basketball victory on March 9.

Lake Mills started on steady ground by forging an 18-8 lead over Des Moines Grand View Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 32-16 margin over the Thunder at intermission.

The Thunder broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-35 lead over the Bulldogs.

The Thunder hummed like a well-oiled machine through the second overtime period, extending the lead with a 14-9 advantage in the frame.

