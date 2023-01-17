Armstrong North Union takes a toll on Forest City 69-53

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Armstrong North Union prevailed over Forest City 69-53 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Forest City and Armstrong North Union faced off on January 18, 2022 at Forest City High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Forest City faced off against Eagle Grove and Armstrong North Union took on Britt West Hancock on January 12 at Armstrong North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
