Armstrong North Union staggers Belmond-Klemme with resounding performance 76-20

Armstrong North Union handled Belmond-Klemme 76-20 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme squared off with January 25, 2022 at Belmond-Klemme High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Armstrong North Union faced off against Forest City and Belmond-Klemme took on Eagle Grove on December 6 at Eagle Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
