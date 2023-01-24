 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Armstrong North Union shuts off the power on Belmond-Klemme 67-34

  • 0

Belmond-Klemme had no answers as Armstrong North Union compiled a 67-34 victory at Belmond-Klemme High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Armstrong North Union and Belmond-Klemme played in a 73-25 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Eagle Grove and Armstrong North Union took on Forest City on January 17 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News