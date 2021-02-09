Area Roundup: Osage girls clinch share of conference title

The Osage girls basketball dominated West Fork on Monday, 60-24, for the Green Devils' 17th consecutive win.
With the victory, Osage clinched a share of the Top of Iowa East conference, the team's seventh conference title in a row.
On Monday, in Osage's final conference game of the season, the Green Devils shot out of the game with a 25-7 first quarter lead, and a 34-12 halftime advantage.
Senior Dani Johnson put up a team-high 16 points, with four 3-pointers, while sophomore Samantha Brandau led the squad with six rebounds.
With the win, Osage improved to 19-1, while West Fork fell to 13-7.
Osage will plays its regular season finale on Tuesday, against 18-0 Dike-New Hartford, while West Fork will play its next game on Feb. 16 against South Hamilton in the Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinals.
Girls Basketball
Mason City 78, Des Moines Lincoln 40: The Mason City girls basketball team earned a decisive win over Des Moines Lincoln on Monday night, as the Mohawks took down the Railsplitters, 78-40.
Freshman Reggi Spotts finished with a team-high 20 points for the Mohawks, while sophomore Jada Williams had a double-double, at 15 points and 10 rebounds, along with six steals and four assists.
"We got off to a slow start defensively, as Lincoln came out hot and we struggled to identify shooters," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "However, we eventually wore them down and offensively moved the ball well to get numerous open shots."
It was the fourth consecutive win for Mason City, which improved to 6-11 on the season. The Mohawks will play on Friday night at home against Ankeny Centennial.
Central Springs 40, Northwood-Kensett 32: The Central Springs girls basketball team won its sixth straight game with a 40-32 victory over Northwood-Kensett on Monday night.
Junior Alivea Harms had a team-high 11 points for the Panthers, while junior Kaylea Fessler contributed seven rebounds and four steals.
For the Vikings, senior Ruthie Conlin and freshman Madlyn Hanson led the way with eight points apiece.
The win improved Central Springs' record to 10-11 on the season, while the Vikings fell to 5-14. Central Springs' will play on Saturday against Eagle Grove in the first round of the Class 2A, Region 6 tournament.
Northwood-Kensett will play against North Iowa on Thursday, in the Class 1A, Region 1 opener.
West Hancock 68, Newman Catholic 46: The West Hancock girls bounced back from a tough loss to Bishop Garrigan last week with a 22-point thrashing of Newman Catholic on Monday night. The Eagles took down the Knights, 68-46, thanks in large part to six 3-pointers from Kennedy Kelly.
Kelly led the team with 22 points, while senior Rachel Leerar put up 15 points in her second game back in the lineup. For Newman Catholic, senior Kealan Curley led the offense with double-double, with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 18-5, while the Knights fell to 11-10.
Newman will open the Class 1A, Region 1 tournament on Thursday against Rockford, while West Hancock will play on Feb. 16 in the Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinals against either Lake Mills or Manson-NW Webster.
North Union 56, Lake Mills 21: The Lake Mills girls dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 56-21 loss to North Union on Monday night.
The Bulldogs scored only 10 points in the first half, and 11 in the second half, as the Warriors pulled ahead early, and ran away with the victory. Ella Stene led the team with five points on the night, along with 11 rebounds.
"Turnovers fueled their offense in the first half, getting us pretty far behind right away," head coach Garrett Patterson said. "In the second half, our ball security was much better, we just struggled to make shots."
With the loss, Lake Mills falls to 3-17 on the year. The Bulldogs will close out the regular season on Thursday against Belmond-Klemme.
Riceville 49, Don Bosco 16: The Riceville girls basketball team beat Don Bosco on Monday night, 49-16, as the Wildcats clinched the Iowa Star Conference championship.
With the victory, Riceville improved to 18-3 on the season. The team will play its Class 1A, Region 3 first round game on Thursday against Kee.
Boys Basketball
Clear Lake 70, Algona 59: The Clear Lake boys took down Algona on Monday night, 70-59, as the Lions put themselves on the verge of clinching another NCC title. Four Lions finished in double-digit scoring against the Bulldogs, led by junior Carson Toebe, with had 18 points. Sophomore Trayvon Luyobya and senior Andrew Formanek tied with 13 points apiece, as Clear Lake improved to 17-1 on the season.
The Lions now have 15 straight wins, and will play on Tuesday at Webster City.
Lake Mills 80, North Union 34: The Lake Mills boys improved to 19-0 on the season with an 80-34 victory on Monday over North Union.
After getting out to a 26-7 first quarter lead, the Bulldogs never looked back. In the second, Lake Mills outscored the Warriors, 27-6, as the Bulldogs took a 53-13 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors, 27-20, to seal the win.
Senior Dashawn Linnen had a team-high 24 points for Lake Mills, while senior Caleb Bacon collected seven rebounds, which gave him 700 for his career, a new school record.
Riceville 44, Don Bosco 38: The Riceville boys basketball team defeated Don Bosco on Monday night, 44-38, as the Wildcats improved to 7-14 on the season.
West Fork 65, Osage 54: The West Fork boys basketball team beat Osage on Monday night, 65-54, as the Warhawks won their fourth consecutive game, and improved to 14-0 in conference play.
No stats were available for West Fork, but for Osage, senior Eric Bobinet led the way with 21 points 8-of-14 shooting. Junior Nathan Havel finished with a double double, at 18 points and 11 rebounds. With the win, West Fork improved to 15-3, while Osage fell to 14-7.
The Green Devils will play again on Feb. 18 in the second round of the Class 2A Substate 3 tournament, against either Columbus Catholic or New Hampton.
West Fork will play on Tuesday against Central Springs.
Northwood-Kensett 49, Central Springs 48: The Northwood-Kensett boys overcame an early deficit to score a one-point win over Central Springs on Monday night. The Vikings beat the Panthers, 49-48, to improve to 7-11 on the year.
The Panthers pulled ahead early, and had a 20-10 lead at the end of the first. But over the final three quarters, the Vikings outscored them by a 39-25 margin.
Junior Jason Hanon led the Panthers on offense with 18 points, while Caden Roberts was close behind with 13.
Junior Angel Jose was the offensive bright spot for Central Springs, with 30 points and nine rebounds, along with four 3-pointers.
The Panthers will play on Tuesday night at West Fork, while Northwood-Kensett will host North Iowa.
Newman Catholic 59, West Hancock 49: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team beat West Hancock on Monday night, 59-49, as the Knights won their seventh straight game.
Senior Bennett Suntken had a team-high 15 points for Newman Catholic, with three 3-pointers. Junior James Jennings managed 13 points, while senior James Matthews had 10. Max Burt finished with eight rebounds, and five assists.
With the win, Newman Catholic improves to 16-3 overall, while West Hancock fell to 11-11 after their second straight loss.
The Eagles will play on Feb. 15 against St. Edmond, in the Class 1A, Substate 2 opener, while the Knights will play on Tuesday night at Dunkerton.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.