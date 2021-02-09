Area Roundup: Osage girls clinch share of conference title

Kelly led the team with 22 points, while senior Rachel Leerar put up 15 points in her second game back in the lineup. For Newman Catholic, senior Kealan Curley led the offense with double-double, with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 18-5, while the Knights fell to 11-10.

Newman will open the Class 1A, Region 1 tournament on Thursday against Rockford, while West Hancock will play on Feb. 16 in the Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinals against either Lake Mills or Manson-NW Webster.

North Union 56, Lake Mills 21: The Lake Mills girls dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 56-21 loss to North Union on Monday night.

The Bulldogs scored only 10 points in the first half, and 11 in the second half, as the Warriors pulled ahead early, and ran away with the victory. Ella Stene led the team with five points on the night, along with 11 rebounds.

"Turnovers fueled their offense in the first half, getting us pretty far behind right away," head coach Garrett Patterson said. "In the second half, our ball security was much better, we just struggled to make shots."