Area roundup: Osage girls beat Central Springs for 10th straight win



WATCH NOW: Forest City @ GHV basketball Video from Thursday night's Top of Iowa West matchup between GHV and Forest City in Garner.

The Osage girls crushed Central Springs on Thursday night, 59-17, as the Green Devils won their 10th consecutive game.

The Green Devils outscored the Panthers in every quarter, by respective marks of 15-3, 15-2, 15-10, and 14-2.

With the win, Osage improves to 12-1, while Central Springs is 3-10. Osage will host Lake Mills on Friday, while the Panthers will play at Nashua-Plainfield.

Girls basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Forest City 51: The GHV girls came out of Thursday's game with an important conference victory, as the Cardinals held off the Indians for a 53-51 win.

GHV junior Liz Richardson led the squad with 16 points, while senior Morgan Ryerson had 15, with three 3-pointers. Richardson also had a team-high nine rebounds.

With the win, GHV improved its record to 8-6, while Forest City fell to 10-5. The Indians will play Friday at North Iowa, while GHV will host Belmond-Klemme.

Riceville 52, New Hampton 43: The Riceville girls pushed their winning streak to eight games with a 52-43 win over New Hampton on Thursday.