Area roundup: Osage girls beat Central Springs for 10th straight win

The Osage girls crushed Central Springs on Thursday night, 59-17, as the Green Devils won their 10th consecutive game.
The Green Devils outscored the Panthers in every quarter, by respective marks of 15-3, 15-2, 15-10, and 14-2.
With the win, Osage improves to 12-1, while Central Springs is 3-10. Osage will host Lake Mills on Friday, while the Panthers will play at Nashua-Plainfield.
Girls basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Forest City 51: The GHV girls came out of Thursday's game with an important conference victory, as the Cardinals held off the Indians for a 53-51 win.
GHV junior Liz Richardson led the squad with 16 points, while senior Morgan Ryerson had 15, with three 3-pointers. Richardson also had a team-high nine rebounds.
With the win, GHV improved its record to 8-6, while Forest City fell to 10-5. The Indians will play Friday at North Iowa, while GHV will host Belmond-Klemme.
Riceville 52, New Hampton 43: The Riceville girls pushed their winning streak to eight games with a 52-43 win over New Hampton on Thursday.
Junior O'Malley Fair put up a team-high 23 points for the Wildcats, with three 3-pointers, while also leading the team with nine rebounds and five steals.
Riceville will host Waukon on Saturday.
Boys Basketball
Osage 84, Central Springs 51: The Osage boys basketball team walloped Central Springs on Thursday, 84-51, as a 27-point first quarter eruption propelled the team to victory.
Senior Eric Bobinet led the squad with 19 points, while Nathan Havel scored 13 and and put up eight rebounds.
Osage is now 10-4 on the season, and will host Lake Mills on Friday. With the loss, the Panthers fell to 3-10.
Riceville 56, Valley Lutheran 47: The Riceville boys beat winless Valley Lutheran on Thursday, 56-47, to earn the Wildcats' fifth win of the year.
Senior Charlie Ring led Riceville with a double-double, at 16 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore Trenten Swenson scored 13 for the Wildcats.
Riceville will play again on Tuesday against Don Bosco.
Wrestling
Ankeny Centennial 66, Mason City 11: The Mason City wrestling team fell to Ankeny Centennial on Thursday by a score of 66-11. Kale DiMarco got the first win of the day for the Mohawks with a technical fall victory over Cody Vandermark.
At 126, Gabe Rolon pinned Cael Hron at 3:05, to complete the Mohawks' scoring for the day.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Clear Lake 12: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling team crushed Clear Lake on Thursday, 69-12. The Bulldogs emerged with seven victories by fall in the match, including four in a row from 160 pounds to 195.
Max Currier and Hunter Reick gave the Lions a pair of wins, with Currier pinning HDC's Carson Hisler by fall at 2:08, and Reick pinning Cael Burmester at 1:48 in the 145 pound class.
Central Springs Quad: The Osage wrestling team went 3-0 on Thursday at the Central Springs quad, as the Green Devils beat GHV, 83-0, beat Central Springs, 55-24, and crushed West Fork, 75-3.
Tucker Stangel (120), Spencer Adams (126), Joey Potter (152), and Spencer Mooberry (182) were the winners against GHV.
In the match against Central Springs, Panther's wrestlers Zach Howes (120), Clayton McDonough (126), and Bryce McDonough (138) all won, along with Kaden Jacobsen at 170. But that was the extent of Central Springs' scoring.
The only Green Devils loss against West Fork was at 113, where No. 1 ranked Kale Petersen beat Tucker Stangel by a 10-5 decision.
Central Springs came out of the meet with a 2-1 record, by beating GHV, 66-3, and West Fork, 66-12. West Fork went 0-3, while GHV got one win on the night.
Belmond-Klemme Quad: The Lake Mills wrestling team went 3-0 on Thursday at the Belmond quad meet, as the Bulldogs beat up the Broncos, 60-21, beat No. 11 West Hancock, 51-24, and annihilated Northwood-Kensett 72-6.
"Our kids wrestled really well against West Hancock," Lake Mills coach Alex Brandenburg said. "They have a really good team, and it was nice to get a solid victory as our season starts to wind down."
Aside from their defeat to Lake Mills, West Hancock wrestled well, with a 51-12 victory over the Vikings, and a 58-15 win over Belmond.
Against the Vikings, Jacob Larson (126), Kellen Smith (132), Matt Larson (138), Jake Wood (145), Kane Zeuhl (152), Kale Zeuhl (182), Mathew Francis (195), David Smith (220), and Cole Kelly (285) all won.
In the win over the Broncos, Wood and David Smith lost, but Justin Ausborn (170) and Bryer Subject (160) both snagged victories.
Charles City 60, Waukon 24: The Charles City boys wrestling team came away with a 60-24 dual victory over Waukon on Thursday night, as six Comets, in Jordan Young (106), Nathan Lopez (126), Talan Weber (138), Kayden Blunt (145), Ethan Peterson (182), and Chase Crooks (285), walked away with victories by fall.
In that same meet, Charles City also beat a team from Caledonia, Minnesota. 39-32.
Swimming
Ankeny 132, Mason City 36: The Mason City swim team fell to Ankeny on Thursday night, 132-36. Ryan Korthals came away with the only win of the day for the Mohawks, with a time of 1:04.06 in the 100 breaststroke. Trevor Torkelson swam a 22.58 in the 50 free, the 14th fastest time in program history.
The Mohawks will swim again on Saturday, at the CIML conference meet at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.