Area Roundup: Newman Catholic rolls to district final appearance

Newman Catholic's boys basketball team played one of its best defensive performances of the season on Thursday night.

The Class 1A No. 8 Knights cruised past Top of Iowa East foe North Butler in the District 4 semifinals with a 65-25 triumph at Newman Catholic High School.

It will be a rematch from the second-to-last regular season game for Newman (22-1) as it takes it's 12-game winning streak to battle No. 10 Dunkerton in the district final on Tuesday night. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. at West Fork High School.

The Knights allowed their lowest point total of the season for the third time. They also gave up 25 points to Nashua-Plainfield in December and the same total was how much Rockford scored in a January contest.

No stats or score by quarters for Newman Catholic were published online.

Boys basketball

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, Forest City 28: The Indians ran into the buzz saw that is the Cowboys in their Class 2A District 6 semifinal loss on Thursday night in Clarion.

Forest City (12-11) didn't score more than 10 points in any quarter. It trailed by 11 after the opening quarter and the deficit only increased. CGD erupted for 26 points in the third to put the game out of reach.

No stats for the Indians were published online. They lose four senior starters, but return one of their best shooters in Connor Sopko and three underclassmen that scored at least 30 points.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

