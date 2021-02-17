Area roundup: Newman Catholic girls basketball season comes to a close

The Newman Catholic girls basketball team held its second home playoff game against Waterloo Christian in the Class 1A, Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Although the score was close at halftime, the Knights couldn't keep up with the Regents in the second half. Waterloo Christian earned a 56-33 win over Newman Catholic, ending the Knights' season.

The Regents got out to a three-point lead after the first quarter, and only led, 25-21, at halftime. The Knights didn't come out of the break with the same energy as the first half and were outscored, 31-12, in the final 16 minutes.

Junior Elyse Ball led the Knights with 11 points, while senior Kealan Curley finished with nine points in her final game. The Knights shot just 21.8% from the field.

Newman Catholic earned a fourth-place finish in the Top of Iowa East and finished with an overall record of 12-11.

Girls basketball

Bishop Garrigan 79, Northwood-Kensett 24: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team's season came to a close at the hands of the top-ranked team in Class 1A. Bishop Garrigan rolled through the Vikings on Tuesday, 79-24.

The Golden Bears got out to a 26-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.