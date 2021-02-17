Area roundup: Newman Catholic girls basketball season comes to a close

The Newman Catholic girls basketball team held its second home playoff game against Waterloo Christian in the Class 1A, Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday night.
Although the score was close at halftime, the Knights couldn't keep up with the Regents in the second half. Waterloo Christian earned a 56-33 win over Newman Catholic, ending the Knights' season.
The Regents got out to a three-point lead after the first quarter, and only led, 25-21, at halftime. The Knights didn't come out of the break with the same energy as the first half and were outscored, 31-12, in the final 16 minutes.
Junior Elyse Ball led the Knights with 11 points, while senior Kealan Curley finished with nine points in her final game. The Knights shot just 21.8% from the field.
Newman Catholic earned a fourth-place finish in the Top of Iowa East and finished with an overall record of 12-11.
Girls basketball
Bishop Garrigan 79, Northwood-Kensett 24: The Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team's season came to a close at the hands of the top-ranked team in Class 1A. Bishop Garrigan rolled through the Vikings on Tuesday, 79-24.
The Golden Bears got out to a 26-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Junior Marli Backhaus led the Vikings with eight points. Northwood-Kensett finished the year with an overall record of 6-15.
West Fork 55, South Hamilton 37: The West Fork girls basketball team had no trouble handling South Hamilton in the Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinals on Tuesday night. The Warhawks beat the Hawks, 55-37, in Sheffield.
West Fork got out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter and led by eight points at the half. The Warhawks were able to outscore the Hawks in both the third and fourth quarter to earn the win.
Senior Makenzie Fessler and junior Maddie Hubka each had 11 points for the Warhawks. West Fork improved to an overall record of 14-7 and play at home against West Hancock in the semifinals on Friday.
St. Ansgar 66, Wapsie Valley 39: The Class 1A No. 3 St. Ansgar girls basketball team rolled through Wapsie Valley in the regional quarterfinal on Tuesday night. The Saints beat the Warriors, 66-39.
Senior Gracie Urbatsch had 19 points to lead the Saints offensively. Senior Brooklyn Hackbart finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. St. Ansgar is now 20-1 overall and will play on Friday at home in the regional semifinal against Nashua-Plainfield.
West Hancock 59, Manson-NW Webster 39: The Class 2A No. 14 West Hancock girls basketball team rolled to a 20-point win over Manson-NW Webster on Tuesday. The Eagles beat the Cougars, 59-39, to advance to the next round.
There were no additional stats available for either team on VarsityBound. West Hancock will continue its season in the regional semifinals on Friday at home against West Fork.
Boys basketball
Janesville 69, Northwood-Kensett 41: The Janesville boys basketball team stormed through Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night. The Wildcats beat the Vikings, 69-41, in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound. The Vikings finished up their year with an overall record of 7-13.
Girls bowling
Mohawks take third at district meet
The Mason City girls bowling team took part in the district meet at Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday night.
The Mohawks took third place out of six teams with a score of 2,456 pins. The third place finish was the best finish of the last six years, according to Mason City head coach Larry Collins.
The top individual scorer for Mason City was sophomore Maggie Arickx. She bowled a 376 total with a high game of 195. Juniors Hailey Wendel and Ava Hoard finished with 341 and 328 pins, respectively.
Collins was proud of his team's effort, calling it a "great year."
