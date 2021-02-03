Area roundup: Mason City girls take down Des Moines North for third straight win

The Mason City girls basketball team beat Des Moines North on Tuesday night by a score of 49-39, as the Mohawks won their third consecutive game behind some hot shooting from three of their top players.
After falling behind in the first quarter, 6-2, the Mohawks roared back in the second quarter, outscoring the Polar Bears, 17-5. In the fourth, Mason City put up 23 more points to secure the victory, and put its record at 5-11 on the season.
"We got off to a very slow start and did not score until the last minute of the first quarter," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Fortunately our defense was very solid again and kept us in the game. Kelsey McDonough hit some big shots in the 4th quarter and we executed very well at the end of the game."
McDonough finished with 12 points and seven rebounds on the night. Freshman Reggi Spotts had a team high 18 points, while Jada Williams pulled in 10 rebounds.
Mason City will play again on Thursday, at West Des Moines Valley.
Girls Basketball
Humboldt 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team fell to Humboldt on Tuesday night, 57-37, as a scoreless second quarter put the Bulldogs in a hole they couldn't climb out of.
Senior Jayda Hoefer led the Wildcats with 14 points on the night.
No stats were available for HDC, which fell to 5-13. The Bulldogs will host Webster City on Thursday.
Osage 63, Rockford 8: The Osage girls crushed Rockford on Tuesday night, 63-8, as the No. 5 Green Devils won their 15th consecutive game.
Osage got out to a 22-0 lead after holding the Warriors scoreless in the first, and led at halftime 46-4. In the third, Osage again kept Rockford from scoring, and allowed only four points in the second half. In the end, the Green Devils earned a 55-point victory.
Senior Dani Johnson led Osage with 15 points on the night, while sophomore Claudia Ashenbrenner put up 12. Senior Gabby Keith led the Warriors with three points and 1-of-7 shooting.
With the loss, Rockford falls to 1-16 on the season, while Osage improved to 17-1. Osage will host Northwood-Kensett on Friday, and Rockford will play at Riceville.
Central Springs 39, Newman Catholic 34: The Central Springs girls extended their winning streak to four games on Tuesday night, with a 39-34 surprise win over Newman Catholic.
The Panthers got out to a 24-13 halftime lead, and managed to hang on for the win despite being held scoreless in the third quarter.
Junior Alivea Harms led the way with 16 points for the Panthers, while sophomore Abby Pate had a team-high nine rebounds. For the Knights, senior Kealan Curley had 14 points, and senior Faith Wadle managed 14 rebounds.
With the win, the Panthers improve to 8-11, and will play at New Hampton on Friday. The Knights fall to 11-8 with the loss, and will play on Friday at St. Ansgar.
St. Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 34: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team earned a decisive 67-34 win on Tuesday night over Northwood-Kensett, as the Saints earned their fourth consecutive victory.
Vikings junior Carly Hengesteg led her team with 11 points. No stats were available for St. Ansgar, which improved to 12-1 in conference play.
The Saints will host Newman Catholic on Friday night, while the Vikings will play at No. 5 ranked Osage.
West Fork 49, North Butler 34: The West Fork girls bounced back from a tough loss to St. Ansgar with a 49-34 home win over North Butler on Tuesday night.
With the win, West Fork brought its record to 11-3. The Warhawks will play Friday, at Nashua-Plainfield.
Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 29: The Forest City girls, like every other team so far this season, fell to No. 1 ranked Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday night, by a score of 64-29.
After staying close in the first quarter, at 15-12, the Indians were outscored in the second and third quarter by a combined point total of 41-8, to fall behind for good.
Sophomore Audi Crooks finished with a double-double, at 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears. The loss dropped Forest City to 9-5 overall.
The Indians will host Lake Mills on Friday.
North Iowa 37, Lake Mills 30: The Lake Mills girls fell to North Iowa on Tuesday night, 37-30, as the Bison scored their first win of the season.
After the Bulldogs got out to a 21-4 first quarter lead, North Iowa outscored them over the final three quarters, 32-9, to earn the victory. No stats were available for Lake Mills, which fell to 3-15.
The Bulldogs will play on Friday at Forest City.
West Hancock 71, Belmond-Klemme 41: The West Hancock girls snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to another solid offensive performance from junior Kennedy Kelly.
Kelly scored 31 points against the Broncos, with five 3-pointers, which led the way for the Eagles in a 71-41 victory. Sophomore Shelby Goepel had 12 points for the Eagles, and senior Shae Smith contributed eight rebounds and four steals.
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Charles City 21: The Charles City girls fell to 2-16 on the season after a 63-21 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday night.
Go-Hawks senior Abbie Draper had a team-high 18 points, while junior Macy Smith scored 11. No stats were available for the Comets. Charles City will play on Friday at Crestwood.
The Eagles are now 17-4 on the season, and will play Friday at No. 1 Bishop Garrigan.
Riceville 35, Dunkerton 30: The Riceville girls basketball squad improved to 10-0 in conference play with a 35-30 Tuesday night win over Dunkerton.
The Wildcats stormed back from a 10-3 first quarter deficit by outscoring the Raiders, 32-20, over the final three frames. With the win, Riceville improved its record to 16-3.
The Wildcats will host 1-16 Rockford on Friday night.
Boys Basketball
Des Moines North 88, Mason City 65: The Mason City boys lost to Des Moines North on Tuesday night, 88-65. as the Mohawks' extended their current losing streak to five games.
The Mohawks got off to a hot start, with 23 first quarter points, by were outscored 23-7 in the second quarter, and 25-17 in the third.
Junior Corey Miner had a team-high 17 points for Mason City, while junior Mike Willis collected nine rebounds. Isaiah Washington also scored 13 rebounds, with five rebounds, and sophomore Kale Hobart scored nine.
"Isaiah Washington and Kale Hobart had great games tonight," head coach Nick Trask said. "Not only did they take turns face guarding a player, both ended with great stat lines. Big Mike Willis continues to improve each game and did a great job dominating down low."
The Mohawks are scheduled to play Thursday at West Des Moines Valley.
Clear Lake 72, Iowa Falls-Alden 44: The Clear Lake boys improved to 15-1 on the season with a 72-44 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday.
Junior Carson Toebe led the offense with 15 points, while senior Andrew Formanek had a double-double, with 12 points and 16 rebounds. The win extended the Lions' winning streak to 13 games.
The Lions will play on Friday at St. Edmond.
Humboldt 77, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys lost their fifth straight game, with a 77-44 defeat to Humboldt on Tuesday night.
The loss put the Bulldogs' record at 3-15 on the season. They will play again on Friday at Algona.
Osage 76, Rockford 43: The Osage boys basketball team won its third straight game on Tuesday night, as the Green Devils took down Rockford, 76-43.
Senior Eric Bobinet continued his breakout season with a 22 point performance against the Warriors, while freshman Max Knudsen put up 13 points, with three 3-pointers.
Osage is now 13-6 on the year, and will host Northwood-Kensett on Friday night. Rockford falls to 7-10 with the loss, and will play Thursday at Riceville.
Newman Catholic 89, Central Springs 46: The Newman Catholic boys walloped Central Springs on Tuesday night, 89-46, behind some big performances from its offense.
Sophomore Noah Hamilton finished the night with a team-high 21 points for the Knights, while sophomore Doug Taylor had 16 points and 16 rebounds, for a double-double.
For the Panthers, junior Angel Jose scored 23 points, and Drew Kelley pulled in 14 rebounds.
With the win, Newman Catholic improves to 14-3 on the season, while Central Springs record dropped to 3-15.
Northwood-Kensett 51, St. Ansgar 38: The Northwood-Kensett boys beat St. Ansgar on Tuesday night, 51-38, as the Vikings improved their season record to 6-10 overall.
Senior Caden Roberts led the Vikings with 17 points, and TJ Whitelow contributed 13 points and nine rebounds.
No stats were available for St. Ansgar, which fell to 3-14. The Saints will host 13-3 West Fork on Thursday night, while the Vikings will host Belmond-Klemme.
West Fork 79, North Butler 31: The West Fork boys basketball team crushed North Butler on Tuesday night, 79-31. The win kept the Warhawks conference record perfect, at 12-0 on the year.
Senior Kayden Ames led the way for the Warhawks, with 22 points, and six 3-pointers. Senior Cail Weaver scored 15, while Jakob Washington put up 12.
West Fork will play on Thursday at St. Ansgar.
Forest City 66, Bishop Garrigan 61: The Forest City boys earned an important conference victory on Tuesday night, with a 66-61 victory over Bishop Garrigan.
The win put both team's records at 11-7 on the season. Forest City will host Lake Mills on Friday.
Lake Mills 86, North Iowa 53: No. 2 ranked Lake Mills earned its first Top of Iowa West championship in 17 years on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs walloped North Iowa, 86-53.
No stats were available from the game.
Lake Mills improved its perfect record to 17-0 on the season, and will play on Friday, at Forest City.
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Charles City 34: The Charles City boys fell to Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday, 57-34, dropping the Comets to 6-10 on the season.
It was the third straight loss for Charles City, who will host Crestwood on Friday night.
Dunkerton 79, Riceville 28: The Riceville boys were crushed by Dunkerton on Tuesday night by a score of 79-28.
Three Raiders players scored in double-digits, led by junior Kaden Behrens, with 19 points. No stats were available for the Wildcats, who fell to 5-14.
Riceville will host Rockford on Thursday.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.