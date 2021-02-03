Area roundup: Mason City girls take down Des Moines North for third straight win



West Hancock boys basketball vs. Belmond-Klemme The West Hancock boys basketball team beat Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, 56-37, for the team's seventh consecutive win.

The Mason City girls basketball team beat Des Moines North on Tuesday night by a score of 49-39, as the Mohawks won their third consecutive game behind some hot shooting from three of their top players.

After falling behind in the first quarter, 6-2, the Mohawks roared back in the second quarter, outscoring the Polar Bears, 17-5. In the fourth, Mason City put up 23 more points to secure the victory, and put its record at 5-11 on the season.

"We got off to a very slow start and did not score until the last minute of the first quarter," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "Fortunately our defense was very solid again and kept us in the game. Kelsey McDonough hit some big shots in the 4th quarter and we executed very well at the end of the game."

McDonough finished with 12 points and seven rebounds on the night. Freshman Reggi Spotts had a team high 18 points, while Jada Williams pulled in 10 rebounds.

Mason City will play again on Thursday, at West Des Moines Valley.

Girls Basketball

Humboldt 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball team fell to Humboldt on Tuesday night, 57-37, as a scoreless second quarter put the Bulldogs in a hole they couldn't climb out of.