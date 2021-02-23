Area Roundup: Mason City boys end season with loss to Norwalk

The Mason City boys basketball team saw its season end on Monday night with a 71-62 loss to Norwalk in the first round of the Class 4A, Substate 8 tournament.

The Mohawks trailed at the half, 33-27, and pulled within three points after outscoring the Warriors in the third quarter, 18-15. But a 23-point offensive outburst in the fourth from Norwalk ended Mason City's comeback hopes.

Mohawks junior Corey Miner put up a team-high 17 points on Monday, while fellow juniors Isaiah Washington and Carter Thomas scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

"I am super proud of how this team ended the season the last few games and I can't wait to see how much better we will get in the off season with every player returning next season," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "Thanks to all our fans that supported us all season either in person or on the live stream."

Thomas also contributed a team-high nine rebounds and eight assists.

Norwalk senior Max Juergens led the team with 19 points, while senior Cole Tunender had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

With the loss, Mason City ends the season with a 5-17 record, while Norwalk will move on to play Ankeny in the substate second round on Friday.