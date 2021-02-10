Area roundup: Lake Mills wrestling advances to state team duals for sixth-straight year

Charles City improved to 7-11 on the year and will play at Crestwood on Thursday.

North Iowa 60, Northwood-Kensett 45: The Northwood-Kensett boys basketball team faced North Iowa at home on Tuesday. It was the Bison who came out on top, however, with a 60-45 win.

A solid third quarter from the Bison ultimately put the game out of reach for the Vikings. Senior Caden Roberts and junior Jason Hanson each had 13 points to lead Northwood-Kensett.

The Vikings finished the regular season with a 7-12 record and will take on Janesville on the road next Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Dike-New Hartford 55, Osage 29: The Class 2A, No. 2 Dike-New Hartford basketball team traveled to take on Class 3A, No. 4 Osage in a ranked showdown. The Green Devils couldn't keep up with the Wolverines, dropping a 55-29 non-conference loss.

The Green Devils only managed five points in the first quarter and three points in the second quarter to trail, 26-8, at the half. Osage fought hard, but couldn't make the points back up in the second half.