Area roundup: Lake Mills wrestling advances to state team duals for sixth-straight year

Death, taxes and Lake Mills wrestling qualifying for the state team duals.
Those are the things you can pretty much always count on these days. The Lake Mills wrestling team qualified for its sixth-straight state team dual meet with a 48-23 win over Central Springs on Tuesday night at Lake Mills.
After Central Springs beat Hudson, 45-30, to advance to the dual against Lake Mills, the Bulldog wrestlers won nine out of the 14 matches against the Panthers.
"Sometimes it is hard to appreciate how good these wrestlers have been over the past six years," Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg said. "Even though people are used to the boys qualifying for state year in and year out, it doesn't take away from how hard it is to be one of only 24 teams in the entire state to make it to Des Moines."
Winners for Lake Mills included Kinser Hanson (106), Lucas Humphrey (113), Garrett Ham (120), Jack Ramaker (132), Alex Beaty (145), Brett Peterson (152), Casey Hanson (182), Elijah Wagner (195) and Brayden Lindeman (285).
Winners for Central Springs against Lake Mills were Clayton McDonough (126), Bryce McDonough (138), Peyton Strouth (160), Kaden Jacobsen (170) and Dalton Dewitt (220).
The Bulldogs will wrestle on Feb. 17 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Boys basketball
West Des Moines, Valley 70, Mason City 55: The Mason City boys basketball team gave its all against Class 4A, No. 3 Valley on Tuesday night, but came up short against a talented Tigers team. The Tigers beat the Mohawks, 70-55.
At the half, Valley held a 26-point lead. But the Mohawks fought back in the fourth quarter to cut into the lead. It still wasn't enough, but Mason City head coach Nick Trask was proud of his team.
"I am really proud of our performance tonight vs. a top three team," Trask said. "We had a rough 2nd quarter but rallied back and took Valley to the end."
Juniors Corey Miner, Carter Thomas and Brandon Shipman all scored in double figures for the Mohawks.
Mason City dropped to 5-14 and will play at home against Ankeny Centennial on Friday.
Newman Catholic 70, Dunkerton 54: The Newman Catholic boys basketball team hit the road on Tuesday night and defeated a solid Dunkerton team. The Knights won, 70-54, over the Raiders.
The Knights jumped out to a 22-9 lead after one quarter and still led by double-digits at the half. A solid third quarter propelled Newman Catholic to its eighth-straight win.
Senior James Matthews led the Knights with 18 points, while sophomore Doug Taylor posted 13 points and junior James Jennings finished with 12 points.
The Knights are now 17-3 and will play at Lake Mills on Friday.
Clear Lake 50, Webster City 41: The Class 3A, No. 9 Clear Lake boys basketball team traveled to Webster City and pulled out the victory. The Lions beat the Lynx, 50-41, on Tuesday night.
The Lions got out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter and pushed the lead to double-digits at halftime. Clear Lake rode it out to earn a hard-fought victory.
Senior Andrew Formanek and juniors Carson Toebe and Jagger Schmitt all had 15 or more points. Formanek also grabbed 11 boards.
The Lions improved to 18-1 and play at home against Algona on Friday.
St. Ansgar 52, Rockford 50: St. Ansgar got the best of Rockford on Tuesday night in St. Ansgar. The Saints held off the Warriors and beat them, 52-50.
The Saints took a three-point lead after one quarter and a six-point lead at halftime. Rockford made a second half push, but St. Ansgar pulled out the win.
Senior Taylor Hillman led the Saints with 13 points and senior Braden Powers had 11 rebounds. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Rockford.
The Saints improved to 4-16, while the Warriors dropped to 7-11.
St. Ansgar plays next at home against Riceville, while Rockford plays at North Butler on Friday.
Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 49: The Forest City boys basketball team controlled Tuesday night's game against Belmond-Klemme from start to finish. The Indians beat the Broncos, 64-49, to improve to 12-8 on the season.
The Indians led by 14 points after one half of play and never let it get close in the second half. Juniors Carter Bruckhoff and Andrew Snyder and seniors Noah Miller and Brandon Leber all scored in double-digits for the Indians.
Forest City plays at West Fork on Friday.
West Fork 67, Central Springs 60: The West Fork boys basketball team got all it could handle from Central Springs, but held off the Panthers. The Warhawks earned a 67-60 victory on Tuesday night.
West Fork held a one-point advantage after the first eight minutes of play, then led, 36-32, at the half. A solid fourth quarter pushed the Warhawks past the Panthers.
Senior Jakob Washington led the Warhawks with 21 points, while junior Angel Jose led the Panthers with 26 points. West Fork improved to 16-3, while Central Springs dropped to 3-18.
West Fork plays at home against Forest City on Friday. Central Springs plays at Forest City on Monday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Eagle Grove 49: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team continued its solid season with a 61-49 win over Eagle Grove on Tuesday night.
Senior Kevin Meyers led the Cardinals with 18 points. Seniors Zachary Suby and Isaac Knutson finished with 17 points and 15 points, respectively.
GHV is now 14-6 on the season and will play at home against Clear Lake on Saturday.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) boys basketball team struggled to get things going at home on its senior night against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The Cowboys beat the Bulldogs, 73-53, on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs trailed by 12 points after one quarter and 18 points at the half. HDC couldn't catch back up in the second half. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Bulldogs.
HDC dropped to 3-17 and play at home against Bishop Garrigan on Thursday.
Charles City 76, New Hampton 53: The Charles City boys basketball team dominated New Hampton from start to finish on Tuesday. The Comets beat the Chickasaws, 76-53, in Charles City.
The Comets got out to a 12-point lead after one quarter and extended it throughout the game. There were no additional stats available for either team on VarsityBound.
Charles City improved to 7-11 on the year and will play at Crestwood on Thursday.
North Iowa 60, Northwood-Kensett 45: The Northwood-Kensett boys basketball team faced North Iowa at home on Tuesday. It was the Bison who came out on top, however, with a 60-45 win.
A solid third quarter from the Bison ultimately put the game out of reach for the Vikings. Senior Caden Roberts and junior Jason Hanson each had 13 points to lead Northwood-Kensett.
The Vikings finished the regular season with a 7-12 record and will take on Janesville on the road next Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Dike-New Hartford 55, Osage 29: The Class 2A, No. 2 Dike-New Hartford basketball team traveled to take on Class 3A, No. 4 Osage in a ranked showdown. The Green Devils couldn't keep up with the Wolverines, dropping a 55-29 non-conference loss.
The Green Devils only managed five points in the first quarter and three points in the second quarter to trail, 26-8, at the half. Osage fought hard, but couldn't make the points back up in the second half.
Senior Ellie Bobinet led the Green Devils with 10 points, while senior Dani Johnson grabbed nine rebounds. The loss dropped Osage to 19-2. The Green Devils play at home against Oelwein in the postseason.
St. Ansgar 79, Rockford 31: The Class 1A No. 4 St. Ansgar girls basketball team clinched a share of the Top of Iowa East conference title with a 79-31 win over Rockford on Tuesday.
The Saints had no trouble dealing with the Warriors from start to finish. Senior Hali Anderson had 20 points, sophomore Madison Hillman had 17 points and senior Brooklyn Hackbart posted a double-double.
St. Ansgar improved to 19-1 and play next Tuesday against the winner of the Janesville/Wapsie Valley first round game.
Forest City 56, Belmond-Klemme 43: The Forest City girls basketball team played well against Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night. The Indians beat the Broncos, 56-43, to improve to 15-7 on the year.
The Indians trailed by one point at halftime, but outscored the Broncos, 22-10, in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Junior Shaye Dillavou led the Indians with 21 points. Senior Ellie Caylor had 14 points and senior Kaylee Miller had 13 points.
Forest City will play at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Saturday.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Eagle Grove 38: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team got a big night out of junior Chloe Frank in a 66-38 win over Eagle Grove.
The Cardinals controlled the game from start to finish. Frank ended her night with 25 points and four 3-pointers. Junior Liz Richardson had 12 points and senior Morgan Ryerson had 11 points.
GHV finished the regular season with a 13-8 record and will play at Estherville-Lincoln Central on Saturday.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) girls basketball team gave a talented Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (CGD) team some trouble. But the Cowgirls proved to be too much for the Bulldogs on their senior night, 52-43.
The Cowgirls led, 11-6, after one quarter but the Bulldogs cut into the lead to only trail by one point at the half. HDC had a solid third quarter, taking a four-point advantage into the final eight minutes. But CGD outscored the Bulldogs, 20-7, in the final quarter to earn the win.
There were no additional stats available for either team on VarsityBound.
HDC fell to 5-15 on the year. The Bulldogs play at Clear Lake on Saturday.
New Hampton 48, Charles City 36: Charles City hit the road on Tuesday night to take on New Hampton. The Comets struggled to get things going offensively and fell, 48-36, to the Chickasaws.
A tough first and third quarter ultimately was what put the nail in the coffin for the Comets. There were no additional stats available for Charles City on VarsityBound.
The Comets finished the regular season with a 3-17 record.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.