Area roundup: Forest City boys beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in overtime

It seems that every time the Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball teams meet, there's never an easy outcome. The two teams split wins during their two regular season matchups.
The postseason match-up would need extra minutes to decide a winner.
Forest City was able to steal an overtime 43-40 victory at GHV on Thursday night in the Class 2A, substate 3 semifinals.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Cardinals led by three points. But the Indians were able to tie things up near the end to send the game to extra minutes. In overtime, Forest City outscored GHV, 10-7, to earn the win and advance.
Senior Noah Miller led the Indians with 16 points. Junior Andrew Snyder posted a 10 point, 12 rebound double-double as well. For the Cardinals, senior Kevin Meyers finished with 12 points.
GHV finished with an overall record of 14-8. Forest City is now 14-9 overall and will play in the substate semifinal against Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
West Fork 54, AGWSR 34: The West Fork boys basketball team continued its dominant season by blowing through AGWSR at home on Thursday night. The Warhawks earned a 54-34 win over the Cougars to advance to the substate semifinals.
The Warhawks jumped out to a seven-point lead after one quarter and extended it to 17 at the half. West Fork coasted in the second half to a win.
Senior Jakob Washington led with 22 points and seven rebounds. Senior Joe Ingham also chipped in 12 points in the win.
West Fork improved to 19-3 overall and will play Janesville on Tuesday in the next round.
Lake Mills 67, West Hancock 25: The Class 1A No. 2 Lake Mills boys basketball team showed why it is a contender for the state title. The Bulldogs beat West Hancock, 67-25, in the second round of the playoffs in Lake Mills on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-point lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Junior Wyatt Helming led Lake Mills with 24 points, while senior Dashawn Linnen posted 17 points. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for West Hancock.
The Eagles wrapped up their season with an overall record of 12-12. The Bulldogs remained perfect with the win and play Bishop Garrigan in the next round.
New Hampton 60, Osage 58: The Osage boys basketball team couldn't hold on against New Hampton in the Class 2A second round. The Chickasaws beat the Green Devils, 60-58, to put an end to Osage's season.
Osage got out to a 10-point lead after one quarter and led, 33-19, at the half. But a solid third quarter saw the Chickasaws cut into the lead and trail by only three points heading into the final eight minutes. Osage couldn't hang on in the fourth quarter.
Senior Eric Bobinet finished with 18 points to lead the Green Devils. Osage finished its season with an overall record of 16-8.
