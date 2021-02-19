Area roundup: Forest City boys beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in overtime

The Warhawks jumped out to a seven-point lead after one quarter and extended it to 17 at the half. West Fork coasted in the second half to a win.

Senior Jakob Washington led with 22 points and seven rebounds. Senior Joe Ingham also chipped in 12 points in the win.

West Fork improved to 19-3 overall and will play Janesville on Tuesday in the next round.

Lake Mills 67, West Hancock 25: The Class 1A No. 2 Lake Mills boys basketball team showed why it is a contender for the state title. The Bulldogs beat West Hancock, 67-25, in the second round of the playoffs in Lake Mills on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-point lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Junior Wyatt Helming led Lake Mills with 24 points, while senior Dashawn Linnen posted 17 points. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for West Hancock.

The Eagles wrapped up their season with an overall record of 12-12. The Bulldogs remained perfect with the win and play Bishop Garrigan in the next round.