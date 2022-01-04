Area Roundup: Eagles garner key win to kick off 2022

Defense has been the calling card for West Hancock's girls basketball team this season. Of their six wins entering Monday night's matchup with Hampton-Dumont-CAL, the Eagles had allowed just two teams to get over 30 points.

They didn't make the Bulldogs the third team.

Behind a balanced offense and the defense allowing double digit points in just one quarter, Class 2A No. 8 West Hancock got back in the win column with a 43-28 victory over HD-CAL on Monday night in Hampton.

The Eagles (7-2) led by six after the first quarter and never wavered. They scored 11 or more points in three of the four periods. Scout Johanson finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Mallory Leerar finished with nine points and Kennedy Kelly had eight points and nine caroms. Shelby Goepel and Leah Aitchison each pulled down seven boards.

HD-CAL (5-3) senior Avery Hanson recorded a milestone in the setback, pulling down her 500th career rebound.

Girls basketball

Waukee Northwest 51, Mason City 29: A cold start offensively by Mason City allowed the Class 5A No. 11 Wolves to pull away and earn a victory on Monday.

Mason City (4-6) was limited to 10 first half points, but responded with 12 in the third quarter. Waukee Northwest, up by 14 at the half, extended the lead to 22 with a period to go.

"We played an excellent defensive game and that kept it close until they pulled away," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We did not execute well offensively and need to clean that up as well as doing a better job of attacking the press."

Jada Williams paced Mason City with 10 points while Zaria Falls finished with seven points and five rebounds. It's offense made just nine field goals on 40 attempts.

St. Ansgar 68, Charles City 36: Spurred by 39 points in the second and third periods, the Saints cruised past the Comets on Monday night on the road.

It was a two-point lead for St. Ansgar (5-3) that rose to 14 at the half and 29 after three quarters. None of its stats were published online.

Charles City (0-7) scored 24 points in the first and fourth quarters, but were limited to 12 total in the middle periods. None of its stats were published online.

Riceville 41, Northwood-Kensett 29: The margin of the Wildcats winning the first half was enough to edge the Vikings on the road and remain unbeaten on the season.

Riceville (8-0) jumped ahead 13-3 after one quarter and ballooned the margin to 15 after the first half. Northwood-Kensett (3-5) won the second half by three points, but couldn't shrink the closing gap to under 10 points.

Emma Davidson finished with eight points to lead the Vikings. Three players pulled in six rebounds and Madalynn Hanson dished out five assists. No stats for Riceville were published online.

Boys basketball

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57, West Hancock 40: After trailing by one after the first period, the Bulldogs grabbed hold of their first game in the new year to snap a three-game skid by triumphing over the Eagles.

An 18-point second quarter fueled HD-CAL (4-3) to an eight-point lead at the half. It won the second half by a 23-14 margin. None of its stats were published online.

West Hancock (2-7) shot 34 percent from the field, but couldn't get into double digits scoring in the final three frames. Rhett Eisenman finished with a team-high 18 points on six made 3's and Rylan Barnes chipped in 13 points.

Northwood-Kensett 69, Riceville 61: The Vikings started off the new year the same way they ended the previous, with a victory. Behind 24 points in the third quarter, they outlasted the Wildcats.

The halftime cushion for Northwood-Kensett (2-5) was at five, then it jumped up to 16 with a quarter to go. Riceville (5-3) didn't go away quietly with 25 points in the fourth, but the margin was too big to overcome.

Four Vikings finished in double figures, led by 18 each from Jason Hanson and Lamonte Sims. Carter Anderson and Kooper Julseth finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Hanson also pulled in nine rebounds.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.