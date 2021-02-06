Area roundup: Clear Lake boys beat St. Edmond for 14th straight win

The Clear Lake boys basketball team pushed its winning streak to 14 games with a 65-52 win on Friday night over St. Edmond.
A trio of Lions stars pushed the team to victory with big nights on the floor. Junior Carson Toebe had a team-high 22 points, with four 3-pointers, to lead the team in scoring. Senior Eric Ritter was close behind with 19 points and eight rebounds, while senior Andrew Formanek put up a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The win gave Clear Lake a 16-1 overall record, and a 10-1 mark in conference play. With the loss, St. Edmond fell to 7-11.
The Lions will play on Monday night at Algona.
Boys Basketball
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys lost its sixth consecutive game on Friday night, as the Bulldogs fell to Algona, 66-44.
After one quarter, HDC trailed Algona by just six points, at 18-12. But in the middle two quarters, the home Bulldogs outscored the road team by a 32-14 margin, to pull ahead for good.
With the loss, HDC falls to 3-16 on the season, while Algona improves to 12-5.
Hampton will host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday.
Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 27: The Osage boys basketball team crushed Northwood-Kensett on Friday night, 60-27, to extend the team's winning streak to four games.
The Green Devils started fast and led 15-4 after the first quarter. In the second, Osage outscored the Vikings, 14-10, to take a 29-14 halftime lead.
The Vikings managed just two points in the third quarter, and were outscored in the final two frames, 31-13, to fall to 6-11 on the season.
Junior Nathan Havel had a double-double, with a team best 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Green Devils. Senior Eric Bobinet also had a big night, with 21 points scored.
For the Vikings, senior Caden Roberts led the offense with nine points, while TJ Whitelow pulled in 14 rebounds.
Osage improved to 14-6 on the season. They will play on Monday against West Fork, while Northwood-Kensett will host Central Springs.
Newman Catholic 72, St. Ansgar 34: The Newman Catholic boys defeated St. Ansgar by a score of 72-34 on Friday night, as the Knights pushed their winning streak to six games.
Newman Catholic scored 21 points in the first, and 23 points in the second quarter, to take a 44-15 halftime lead. In the second half, the Knights outscored the Saints by 10 points, to send St. Ansgar to its fourth straight loss.
Sophomore Doug Taylor had a team-high 19 points for the Knights, while sophomore Noah Hamilton had 12 points, six rebounds, and three steals. No stats were available for St. Ansgar.
The Knights will play Monday against West Hancock, while the Saints were scheduled to host Nashua-Plainfield on Saturday.
West Fork 84, Nashua-Plainfield 38: The West Fork boys beat Nashua-Plainfield on Friday night, 84-38, as the Warhawks improved to 14-3.
Despite the Huskies' loss, senior Austin Bienemann had a big night, with 22 points and six rebounds.
No stats were available for West Fork, which will play at Osage on Monday night.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, North Union 49: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a 65-49 win over North Union on Friday night.
Senior Kevin Meyers led the GHV offense with 17 points, while seniors Zach Suby and Hayden Hutcheson scored 12 and 10, respectively. Senior Broday Boehnke led the Cardinals with eight rebounds.
With the win, GHV improved to 13-6 on the season. The Cardinals will play at Eagle Grove on Tuesday night.
Bishop Garrigan 57, West Hancock 56: The West Hancock boys dropped a one-point decision to Bishop Garrigan on Friday night, as a 20-point fourth quarter wasn't enough to push the Eagles to victory.
With the loss, West Hancock fell to 11-10. They will play on Monday at Newman Catholic.
Crestwood 70, Charles City 67: The Charles City boys lost a close game against Crestwood on Friday, 70-67. After falling behind at halftime, 41-34, the Comets outscored the Cadets in the second half by a 33-29 margin.
Still, Charles City came up just short of the upset victory.
Senior Reid Wiley led the Cadets in scoring with 22 points. No stats were available for Charles City, who will play on Tuesday against New Hampton.
The Comets are now 6-11.
Girls basketball
Algona 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) girls basketball team struggled to get things going on offense at Algona. HDC lost, 28-23, on the road.
The Bulldogs from HDC scored five points or less in three out of the four quarters of play. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.
HDC dropped to 5-14 on the season and play at home against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 24: The Osage girls basketball team rolled through Northwood-Kensett in Osage on Friday night. The Green Devils beat the Vikings, 58-24.
Senior Dani Johnson led the way for the Green Devils, scoring 22 points and grabbing six rebounds. There were no additional stats available for the Vikings.
Osage improved to 18-1 and play West Fork at home on Monday.
Northwood-Kensett dropped to 5-13 and play at home against Central Springs on Monday.
St. Ansgar 53, Newman Catholic 23: St. Ansgar and Newman Catholic battled in a Top of Iowa East matchup, but it was the Saints who came away victorious. The Saints beat the Knights, 53-23.
The Saints got out to an eight-point lead after one quarter and extended it throughout the game. Senior Hali Anderson had 18 points for St. Ansgar. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for Newman Catholic.
The Saints are now 17-1 and will play Rockford at home on Monday.
Newman Catholic dropped to 11-9 and play at home against West Hancock on Monday.
West Fork 41, Nashua-Plainfield 37: The West Fork girls basketball team went on the road on Friday and stole a win from Nashua-Plainfield. The Warhawks beat the Huskies, 41-37, to improve to 13-6 on the season.
West Fork only led by one point heading into the final eight minutes, but outscored the Huskies, 13-10, in the fourth quarter to hang on to the win. There were no additional stats available for West Fork on VarsityBound.
The Warhawks play at Osage on Monday.
Bishop Garrigan 79, West Hancock 32: The No. 1 Bishop Garrigan girls basketball team flexed its muscles in a 79-32 win over West Hancock on Friday night. The loss knocked West Hancock to 17-5 on the year.
The Golden Bears took a 14-point lead after one quarter of play and the Eagles never could get back in it. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Eagles.
West Hancock will play at Newman Catholic on Monday.
Forest City 49, Lake Mills 17: The Forest City girls basketball team rolled through Lake Mills in Forest City on Friday. The Indians beat the Bulldogs, 49-17.
The Indians held the Bulldogs to just four point in the first half and had no trouble holding on to the lead in the second. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for either team.
Forest City improved to 14-7 with the win and play at home against Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday.
Lake Mills dropped to 3-16 and play North Union at Lake Mills on Monday.
Charles City 53, Crestwood 47: The Charles City girls basketball team beat Crestwood on Friday night. The Comets improved to 3-16 with a 53-47 win over the Cadets.
The Comets play at New Hampton on Tuesday for their next game.
Girls bowling
Mohawks earn win in regular season finale
The Mason City girls bowling team traveled to Ankeny for its last regular season meet before conferences on Tuesday. The Mohawks beat the Hawks, 2,447-2,284.
Junior Nathalie Angel led the team with a total pin count of 380 and a high game of 192. Sophomore Margaret Arickx bowled a 345 and sophomore Kylie Trappe bowled a 327.
There were no additional stats available for the boys bowling team on VarsityBound.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.