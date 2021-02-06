Area roundup: Clear Lake boys beat St. Edmond for 14th straight win

The Green Devils started fast and led 15-4 after the first quarter. In the second, Osage outscored the Vikings, 14-10, to take a 29-14 halftime lead.

The Vikings managed just two points in the third quarter, and were outscored in the final two frames, 31-13, to fall to 6-11 on the season.

Junior Nathan Havel had a double-double, with a team best 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Green Devils. Senior Eric Bobinet also had a big night, with 21 points scored.

For the Vikings, senior Caden Roberts led the offense with nine points, while TJ Whitelow pulled in 14 rebounds.

Osage improved to 14-6 on the season. They will play on Monday against West Fork, while Northwood-Kensett will host Central Springs.

Newman Catholic 72, St. Ansgar 34: The Newman Catholic boys defeated St. Ansgar by a score of 72-34 on Friday night, as the Knights pushed their winning streak to six games.

Newman Catholic scored 21 points in the first, and 23 points in the second quarter, to take a 44-15 halftime lead. In the second half, the Knights outscored the Saints by 10 points, to send St. Ansgar to its fourth straight loss.