Area roundup: Clear Lake boys basketball drops home contest to Algona

West Fork 58, Forest City 52: The West Fork boys basketball team was able to fend off a second half-run by Forest City and hold on for a victory. The Warhawks beat the Indians, 58-52.

West Fork got out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter and held a 23-point lead over the visitors at half. But the Indians went on a run to make it close at the end. Still, the Warhawks were able to escape with the win.

Senior Kayden Ames led West Fork with 12 points, while senior Noah Miller finished with 22 points for the Indians.

West Fork improved to 17-3 with the win and will play at home against St. Ansgar on Monday.

Forest City dropped to 12-9 and play at home against Central Springs on Monday.

St. Ansgar 58, Riceville 34: In a play-in round Mitchell County matchup, it was the St. Ansgar boys basketball team who prevailed over Riceville on Friday night in St. Ansgar. The Saints beat the Wildcats, 58-34.

The Saints took control early, jumping out to 14-8 lead after the first quarter. St. Ansgar was able to extend the lead throughout the rest of the game to earn the victory.

There were no additional stats available for either team on VarsityBound.