Area roundup: Clear Lake boys basketball drops home contest to Algona

Despite a valiant attempt at a fourth quarter comeback, the Clear Lake boys basketball team couldn't pull out a win against Algona on Friday night in Clear Lake.
The Bulldogs beat the Lions, 63-59.
Algona came out swinging and took a 16-11 lead after the first quarter. Algona extended the lead to 11 points at the half. Clear Lake made a run in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs a scare, but couldn't pull off the win.
There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Lions. Clear Lake is now 18-2 and will play at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday.
Lake Mills 90, Newman Catholic 57: The Class 1A No. 2 Lake Mills boys basketball flexed its muscles on Friday night with a win over Newman Catholic. The Bulldogs beat the Knights, 90-57.
The Bulldogs got out to a 17-point lead after just one quarter of play and never looked back.
Senior Dashawn Linnen dropped 24 points to lead the Bulldogs, while junior Wyatt Helming finished with 21. For the Knights, sophomore Max Burt led with 12 points.
With the win, Lake Mills remained perfect with a 21-0 record. The Bulldogs play West Bend-Mallard on Monday for the first round of the playoffs in Lake Mills.
Newman Catholic dropped to 17-4 and play at home against North Iowa on Monday.
West Fork 58, Forest City 52: The West Fork boys basketball team was able to fend off a second half-run by Forest City and hold on for a victory. The Warhawks beat the Indians, 58-52.
West Fork got out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter and held a 23-point lead over the visitors at half. But the Indians went on a run to make it close at the end. Still, the Warhawks were able to escape with the win.
Senior Kayden Ames led West Fork with 12 points, while senior Noah Miller finished with 22 points for the Indians.
West Fork improved to 17-3 with the win and will play at home against St. Ansgar on Monday.
Forest City dropped to 12-9 and play at home against Central Springs on Monday.
St. Ansgar 58, Riceville 34: In a play-in round Mitchell County matchup, it was the St. Ansgar boys basketball team who prevailed over Riceville on Friday night in St. Ansgar. The Saints beat the Wildcats, 58-34.
The Saints took control early, jumping out to 14-8 lead after the first quarter. St. Ansgar was able to extend the lead throughout the rest of the game to earn the victory.
There were no additional stats available for either team on VarsityBound.
St. Ansgar is now 5-16 and will play at West Fork on Monday. Riceville finished with an overall record of 7-15 this winter.
Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Charles City 64: The Aplington-Parkersburg boys basketball team proved to be too much for Charles City on Friday night. The Falcons beat the Comets, 76-64.
The Falcons outscored the Comets in each of the first three quarters. The lead was too big for Charles City to overcome in the fourth. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Comets.
Charles City dropped to 8-12 and play at home against Mason City on Monday.
Rockford 53, North Butler 31: The Rockford boys basketball team handled North Butler on Friday night on the road. The Warriors beat up on the Bearcats in a 53-31 win.
Senior Will Bushbaum led the Warriors with 13 points. Junior Kolton Lyman posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Rockford improved to 8-11 and play at home against AGWSR on Monday.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.