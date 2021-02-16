Area roundup: Charles City boys beat Mason City in regular season finale

Alex Beaty wrestles at the district meet in Clarksville.

The Charles City boys basketball team took down Mason City on Monday night in both teams' final games of the regular season, as the Comets stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the Mohawks, 61-58.

The Mohawks went up in the first quarter, 15-17, and then scored 20 points in the second to lead at the half, 35-27. But in the third and fourth quarters, the Comets' offense outscored Mason City 34-23 to snag the comeback win.

Senior JJ Ritter led the Comets with 17 points, while senior Kaden Berry had seven rebounds and three assists.

Junior Corey Miner had another big scoring day for Mason City with 20 points, and junior Carter Thomas contributed 10 rebounds, three blocks, and five assists. Isaiah Washington had a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

" I was really proud of our fight all night," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "I felt really great in the last 3 minutes, but a series of missed layups and missed free throws made it tough to close the game out. Washington had a great game tonight earning a double-double and had an MVP performance for us. He continues to get better every game."