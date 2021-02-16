Area roundup: Charles City boys beat Mason City in regular season finale

The Charles City boys basketball team took down Mason City on Monday night in both teams' final games of the regular season, as the Comets stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the Mohawks, 61-58.
The Mohawks went up in the first quarter, 15-17, and then scored 20 points in the second to lead at the half, 35-27. But in the third and fourth quarters, the Comets' offense outscored Mason City 34-23 to snag the comeback win.
Senior JJ Ritter led the Comets with 17 points, while senior Kaden Berry had seven rebounds and three assists.
Junior Corey Miner had another big scoring day for Mason City with 20 points, and junior Carter Thomas contributed 10 rebounds, three blocks, and five assists. Isaiah Washington had a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
" I was really proud of our fight all night," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "I felt really great in the last 3 minutes, but a series of missed layups and missed free throws made it tough to close the game out. Washington had a great game tonight earning a double-double and had an MVP performance for us. He continues to get better every game."
Mason City finishes the regular season with a 5-16 overall record, and will open the postseason on Monday with a Class 4A, Substate 8 game at Norwalk.
Charles City improved to 9-12 with the win, and will play on Monday at Crestwood in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 3 tournament.
Boys Basketball
West Fork 80, St. Ansgar 34: The West Fork boys basketball team walloped St. Ansgar on Monday night, 80-34, as the Warhawks improved to 18-3, and advanced to the second round of the Class 1A, Substate 2 tournament.
Senior Kayden Ames finished the night with 25 points, and one of which was his 1000th career points. Seniors Joe Ingham and Jakob Washington each scored 11 points in the game, with Ingham also collected 10 rebounds.
The victory was the 600th career win for head coach Frank Schnoes.
The Warhawks will play again on Thursday, against AGWSR. With the loss, St. Ansgar ends its season at 5-17.
North Iowa 80, Newman Catholic 66: The North Iowa boys basketball team scored an upset postseason victory on Monday night, as the Bison took down Newman Catholic, 80-66.
Bison senior Dominyk Price scored a team-high 25 points, and collected eight rebounds.
No stats were available for the Knights, who ended the season with a 17-5 record.
North Iowa will play Bishop Garrigan on Thursday in the Class 1A, Substate 2 second round.
Lake Mills 75, West Bend-Mallard 28: The Lake Mills boys basketball team earned a dominant 75-28 victory on Monday night, over West Bend-Mallard in the first round of the Class 1A, Substate 2 playoffs, as senior Dashawn Linnen exploded for 24 points.
The Bulldogs roared out in front to earn a 17-6 lead in the first quarter, and 22-6 in the second, to take a 39-12 halftime lead. In the second half, Lake Mills outscored the Wolverines, 36-16, to improve to 22-0 on the year.
Aside from Linne, senior Caleb Bacon also had a big night, with 16 points, eight rebounds, eight steals, and five assists.
Wolverines sophomore Sam Fehr led his squad with eight points on the night.
Lake Mills will play in the second round on Thursday night against West Hancock.
West Hancock 45, St. Edmond 35: The West Hancock boys basketball team beat St. Edmond on Monday night, 45-35, as the Eagles advanced to the second round of the Class 1A, Substate 2 tournament.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 12-11 on the season, and will play on Thursday night, at Lake Mills.
