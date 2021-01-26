Area roundup: Charles City beats Osage boys for third straight win

The Forest City boys basketball team defeated North Union on Monday night by a 59-25 score, as senior Noah Miller etched his name in school history.

In the course of the lopsided win, Miller scored his 1,000th career point, becoming only the seventh place in school history to reach that mark. Miller finished with 15 points on the night, with three 3-pointers, and also dished out a team-high six assists. Senior Andrew Snyder had a team-high eight rebounds.

After a dominant offensive showing in the first quarter, the Indians held a 37-6 halftime lead over the Warriors, and then outscored them in the second half, 22-19, to seal the win.

The victory was Forest City's fifth in a row, and made them 10-6 on the season. The Indians will play on Friday night at West Hancock.

Boys Basketball

Charles City 78, Osage 58: The Charles City boys basketball team extended its winning streak to three games with a 78-58 victory at home over Osage on Monday night.

The Comets' offense was hot from the start, with 26 points in the first quarter, and 21 in the second, to take a 47-29 halftime lead. In the second half, Charles City outscored the Green Devils, 31-29, to secure the 20-point victory.