Area roundup: Charles City beats Osage boys for third straight win

The Forest City boys basketball team defeated North Union on Monday night by a 59-25 score, as senior Noah Miller etched his name in school history.
In the course of the lopsided win, Miller scored his 1,000th career point, becoming only the seventh place in school history to reach that mark. Miller finished with 15 points on the night, with three 3-pointers, and also dished out a team-high six assists. Senior Andrew Snyder had a team-high eight rebounds.
After a dominant offensive showing in the first quarter, the Indians held a 37-6 halftime lead over the Warriors, and then outscored them in the second half, 22-19, to seal the win.
The victory was Forest City's fifth in a row, and made them 10-6 on the season. The Indians will play on Friday night at West Hancock.
Boys Basketball
Charles City 78, Osage 58: The Charles City boys basketball team extended its winning streak to three games with a 78-58 victory at home over Osage on Monday night.
The Comets' offense was hot from the start, with 26 points in the first quarter, and 21 in the second, to take a 47-29 halftime lead. In the second half, Charles City outscored the Green Devils, 31-29, to secure the 20-point victory.
Sophomore Chase Low led Charles City with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while senior Kaden Berry was close behind with 16, including four 3-pointers. Low had a double-double in the game, as he also finished with 12 rebounds.
For Osage, senior Eric Bobinet led the way with 14 points and six rebounds. Freshman Max Knudsen put up 14 points, with three 3-pointers.
With the win, Charles City improves to 6-7, while Osage fell to 10-5. The Green Devils will host North Butler on Tuesday night, while Charles City will host Decorah.
West Hancock 62, Eagle Grove 31: The West Hancock boys crushed Eagle Grove on Monday night, 62-31, as the Eagles of Britt snagged their third straight victory.
West Hancock scored 17 points in the first quarter, and 24 in the second to take a 41-15 halftime lead, and then held on for the win by outscoring Eagle Grove in the second half, 21-16. Junior Braden Walk scored a team-high 11 points, while senior Tanner Thompson pulled in seven rebounds. Thompson and senior Cayson Barnes both had five assists in the game.
The win boosted West Hancock to 7-9, while Eagle Grove fell to 0-16. West Hancock will host North Iowa on Tuesday night.
Girls Basketball
Osage 59, Charles City 30: The Osage girls extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 59-30 victory over Charles City on Monday night. After a competitive first quarter where the Green Devils got out to a slim 17-15 lead, Osage dominated the rest of the game. The Green Devils outscored the Comets over the final three quarters by a 42-15 margin.
No stats were available from the game. With the win, Osage improved to 14-1, while Charles City's record fell to 2-13. The Green Devils will host North Butler on Tuesday, while the Comets will play at Decorah.
Northwood-Kensett 53, North Iowa 27: The Northwood-Kensett girls earned a decisive victory on Monday night over North Iowa, as the Vikings beat the winless Bison, 53-27.
With the win, the Vikings improve to 5-9, while North Iowa falls to 0-15. Northwood-Kensett will play Thursday, at Central Springs.
Forest City 57, North Union 35: A trio of hot offensive performances for the Indians gave Forest City a 57-35 win over North Union on Monday night.
Junior Shae Dillavou led the way for Forest City with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while senior Ellie Caylor had 14 points, with a pair of 3's.
Senior Kaylee Miller put up a double-double, with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and tied with Dillavou for the team lead with five assists.
The Indians improved to 12-5 on the season, and are scheduled to play at Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday night, pending weather.
West Hancock 62, Eagle Grove 25: The West Hancock girls won their third consecutive game with a 62-25 win over Eagle Grove on Tuesday night.
Playing their third straight game with top-scoring senior Rachel Leerar, the rest of the Eagles' offense stepped up. Junior Kennedy Kelly led the team with 24 points, with six 3-pointers on the night, while junior Scout Johanson and freshman Mallory Leerar had 11 and 10 points, respectively. Junior Leah Aitchison had a team-high seven rebounds.
With the win, West Hancock is now 14-2, and will host 0-15 North Iowa on Tuesday.
Swimming
Mason City 57, Spencer 37: The Mason City swimming team came out with a win in its final dual meet of the season on Monday night, as the Mohawks beat Spencer, 57-37.
Trevor Torkelson earned wins in the 200 free and 100 fly with respective times of 1:54.05, and 56.64. Daniel Schwarz also had a pair of wins, with a time of 2:26.98 in the 200 IM, and a 100 breaststroke time of 1:11.05.
The Mohawks next meet will come Feb. 6, when the team competes at the district state qualifying meet, in Fort Dodge.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.