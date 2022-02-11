 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aplington-Parkersburg triumphs in strong showing over Charles City 79-59

Aplington-Parkersburg controlled the action to earn a strong 79-59 win against Charles City in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.

The first quarter gave the Falcons a 19-17 lead over the Comets.

The Falcons' offense jumped to a 42-30 lead over the Comets at the half.

Aplington-Parkersburg's determination showed as it carried a 66-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 5 , Charles City squared up on Decorah in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

