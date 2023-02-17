Aplington-Parkersburg charged West Branch and collected a 69-59 victory at Aplington-Parkersburg High on Feb. 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 17-17 tie through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 33-26 advantage at intermission over the Bears.

Aplington-Parkersburg darted to a 48-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears narrowed the gap 23-21 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Charles City . For a full recap, click here. West Branch took on Hudson on Feb. 9 at Hudson High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.