Playing with a winning hand, Aplington-Parkersburg trumped Charles City 66-51 at Charles City High on February 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Charles City after the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 26-19 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Charles City fought to within 43-39.

There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 23-12 margin in the closing period.

