Aplington-Parkersburg bests Osage in semifinal, 49-30

The Aplington-Parkersburg girls’ basketball team is bound for the finals after a decisive win against visiting Osage.

On Friday night, the Falcons met the Green Devils at Aplington-Parkersburg High School for the Region 4 semifinals, ending in a 49-30 Falcons win.

“The effort that the girls gave was incredible," said Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Brady Driscol. "They played extremely hard, extremely fast, tried to speed them up. I mean that’s a great team effort from everybody. It takes freshman through seniors in practice prepping us for that.”

Aplington-Parkersburg senior Kasidy Mohwinkle started the scoring off with a basket which was quickly answered back by Osage. Mohwinkle scored again only for Osage junior Brooklyn Halbach to fire off a three-pointer, giving Osage their first of two leads in the quarter. That was answered by Falcons junior Ellen Waller's basket and another pair of buckets from Osage, giving them their final lead at 9-8. Waller then put AP in the lead and scored two more points to finish the first quarter up 12-9.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Osage tied the game one more time with a three-pointer, only for Aplington-Parkersburg to pick up on offense while their defense shut down the Green Devils. The Falcons held Osage to only seven points in the quarter with multiple steals and rebounds. The first half ended with AP in front 26-16.

The third quarter saw Osage fall further behind, helped by several three-pointers from the Falcons, and more defensive dominance by the Falcons. By the end of the quarter, Osage faced a 19-point deficit, down 43-24.

With a total of 14 points, Waller was the top scorer of the game. Junior Claudia Aschenbrenner led the effort for Osage with 11.

By the fourth quarter, the game had largely been decided. Both teams scored six points before the Falcons burned out the remainder of the clock, ending the game in a 49-30 AP victory and ending Osage’s season.

While the Green Devils are now done for the year, head coach Chad Erickson says he’s proud of the girls, who played well in spite of their small lineup.

“We played a six-girl rotation all year, so we were not a very deep basketball team, so our kids played a ton of minutes," he said. "They kind of had a three-game losing streak early in the year, but then these girls stuck together and fought and put a 17-game winning streak together. So other than tonight, I thought we had a great season.”

Aplington-Parkersburg will face the Denver High Cyclones on Wednesday night.

