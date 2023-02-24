Ankeny Centennial didn't flinch, finally repelling Iowa City West 57-52 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on Feb. 24.

Ankeny Centennial opened with a 12-11 advantage over Iowa City West through the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a thin 28-20 gap over the Trojans at the half.

Ankeny Centennial moved to a 42-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans outpointed the Jaguars 24-15 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Iowa City West faced off against Dubuque Senior. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.