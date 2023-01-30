Ankeny Centennial dances past Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-55

Ankeny Centennial trucked Cedar Rapids Prairie on the road to a 71-55 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 30.

Ankeny Centennial opened with a 13-11 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the first quarter.

The Jaguars' offense moved in front for a 31-27 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Prairie tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 45-44 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Jaguars outscored the Hawks 26-11 in the final quarter.

