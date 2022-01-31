Anamosa's convoy passes Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-32

Stretched out and finally snapped, Anamosa put just enough pressure on Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon to earn a 45-32 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Marion and Anamosa took on Iowa City Regina on January 21 at Iowa City Regina High School. For more, click here.
