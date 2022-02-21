Anamosa knocks off Manchester West Delaware 56-49

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Anamosa didn't mind, dispatching Manchester West Delaware 56-49 at Anamosa High on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Anamosa's shooting darted to a 29-26 lead over Manchester West Delaware at the half.

Anamosa avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 27-23 stretch over the final quarter.

