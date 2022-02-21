Anamosa knocks off Manchester West Delaware 56-49

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Anamosa didn't mind, dispatching Manchester West Delaware 56-49 at Anamosa High on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Anamosa faced off against Tipton and Manchester West Delaware took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on February 11 at Manchester West Delaware High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Anamosa's shooting darted to a 29-26 lead over Manchester West Delaware at the half.
Anamosa avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 27-23 stretch over the final quarter.
