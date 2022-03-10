Ames gallops past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43

Ames dumped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on March 10.

Ames jumped in front of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

Ames registered a 31-18 advantage at halftime over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Ames enjoyed a massive margin over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy with a 45-26 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

It were a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when the Little Cyclones and the Cougars both had the scoreboard blinking in a 62-43 knot.

