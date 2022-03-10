 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ames gallops past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43

  • 0

Ames dumped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on March 10.

In recent action on March 1, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Ames took on Mason City on February 25 at Ames High School. For a full recap, click here.

Ames jumped in front of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

Ames registered a 31-18 advantage at halftime over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Ames enjoyed a massive margin over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy with a 45-26 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

It were a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when the Little Cyclones and the Cougars both had the scoreboard blinking in a 62-43 knot.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News