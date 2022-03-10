Ames gallops past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43

Ames dumped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 62-43 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on March 10.
In recent action on March 1, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Ames took on Mason City on February 25 at Ames High School. For a full recap, click here.
Ames jumped in front of Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 14-8 to begin the second quarter.
Ames registered a 31-18 advantage at halftime over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.
Ames enjoyed a massive margin over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy with a 45-26 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
It were a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when the Little Cyclones and the Cougars both had the scoreboard blinking in a 62-43 knot.
