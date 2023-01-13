Ames dominates Mason City 65-37

Ames' river of points eventually washed away Mason City in a 65-37 cavalcade on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Ames and Mason City faced off on February 25, 2022 at Ames High School. For more, click here.
