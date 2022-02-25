 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ames darts by Mason City in easy victory 59-30

Ames' river of points eventually washed away Mason City in a 59-30 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Ames made the first move by forging an 8-0 margin over Mason City after the first quarter.

Ames' shooting stomped on to a 32-5 lead over Mason City at the half.

