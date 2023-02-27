Alleman North Polk swapped jabs before dispatching Clear Lake 52-43 on Feb. 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Clear Lake started on steady ground by forging a 13-11 lead over Alleman North Polk at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 23-18 lead at halftime.
Alleman North Polk broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over Clear Lake.
The Comets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-13 points differential.
Recently on Feb. 20, Clear Lake squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game. For results, click here.
