Alleman North Polk swapped jabs before dispatching Clear Lake 52-43 on Feb. 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Clear Lake started on steady ground by forging a 13-11 lead over Alleman North Polk at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 23-18 lead at halftime.

Alleman North Polk broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over Clear Lake.

The Comets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-13 points differential.

