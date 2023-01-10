 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Algona Bishop Garrigan dismantles Belmond-Klemme in convincing manner 66-27

Algona Bishop Garrigan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-27 win over Belmond-Klemme for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 10.

The last time Algona Bishop Garrigan and Belmond-Klemme played in a 75-38 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

