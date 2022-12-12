 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Algona Bishop Garrigan delivers smashing punch to stump Belmond-Klemme 81-39

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Algona Bishop Garrigan broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 81-39 explosion on Belmond-Klemme on December 12 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Algona Bishop Garrigan and Belmond-Klemme played in a 75-38 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Lake Mills and Belmond-Klemme took on Eagle Grove on December 6 at Eagle Grove High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News