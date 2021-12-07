Alburnett tenderizes Wyoming Midland 65-21

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Alburnett turned out the lights on Wyoming Midland 65-21 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 7.
Recently on November 30 , Alburnett squared up on Calamus-Wheatland in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.