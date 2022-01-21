Alburnett takes a toll on Springville 67-51

Stretched out and finally snapped, Alburnett put just enough pressure on Springville to earn a 67-51 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 13 , Springville squared up on Central City in a basketball game . For more, click here.
