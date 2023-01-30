 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alburnett paints near-perfect picture in win over Springville 73-33

Alburnett's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Springville 73-33 on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Alburnett and Springville played in a 67-51 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Springville faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

