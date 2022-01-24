Ackley AGWSR designs winning blueprint on Belmond-Klemme 48-30

Ackley AGWSR handed Belmond-Klemme a tough 48-30 loss at Ackley Agwsr High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
