Player of the Year: Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic (SR)

Taylor was a walking double-double in 2022-23. The senior put up nearly 24 points and 12 rebounds per game.

No player was more valuable to any team than Taylor was to the Knights this year. He scored 36 percent of all his team's points this season. The forward also pulled down 92 more boards than any other player on the Knights’ roster.

When Newman Catholic’s offense had it going, Taylor was the engine pushing things along. Teams threw everything but the kitchen sink at Taylor this season, occasionally directing two or more defenders toward him when he had the ball in his hands.

The attention Taylor drew allowed the Knights’ shooters to get open. He was the catalyst of a Newman Catholic offense that put up almost 70 points a contest this year.

Taylor finished the season a second-team all-state selection. He also claimed Newman Catholic’s career scoring record with 1,753 points.

In the fall, Taylor will move on to the University of Iowa to play baseball.

Coach of the Year: Kyle Menke, Lake Mills

Menke’s team cruised to 23-1 overall and 16-0 conference records in 2022-23. The Bulldogs rattled off 22 straight victories this season.

The Bulldogs won the Top of Iowa Conference West Division by three games. Lake Mills worked the TIC’s top teams like Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage, Newman Catholic and West Fork. The Bulldogs won 14 of their 16 conference games by double digits.

Lake Mills suffered its lone loss of the year to MFL MarMac in a regional championship game.

First Team

Denton Kingland, Lake Mills (SR)

Kingland was the fuel that made the Bulldogs go in 2022-23. At 6-foot-4, Kingland was one of the tallest players on Lake Mills’ roster. Menke, however, decided to make Kingland his point guard.

The decision made the most of the senior’s skills. When Kingland brought the ball up to the floor, he used all the tools in his expansive kit. Kingland could take defenders off the dribble, shoot pull-up jumpers from just about anywhere on the floor, or find open shooters with his excellent court vision.

Kingland averaged about 17 points and six assists per game and was the Bulldogs’ unquestioned leader. He was the only senior on the team that played significant minutes, and whenever Lake Mills was in a pinch, it didn’t hesitate to go to Kingland.

Lance Helming, Lake Mills (JR)

Helming stuffed the stat sheet seemingly every night for the Bulldogs. The junior was Lake Mills’ leading scorer, putting up 17.7 points a game.

Helming was also effective on the glass, nabbing just over seven boards per contest. He was one of four Bulldogs to average more than 10 points per game this season.

Travaughn Luyobya, Clear Lake (SR)

Luyobya was one of the best passers in the state this season. In 22 games, he racked up 229 assists (9.5 per game).

Luyobya wasn’t just a passer either. He was the Lions’ leading scorer, averaging nearly 18 points per game.

The senior was also Clear Lake’s primary ball handler. He was responsible for bringing the ball up the floor on almost all of the Lions’ possessions.

Luyobya was a workhorse this season, starting all 24 of the Lions’ games.

Max Burt, Newman Catholic (SR)

Burt was one of the most prolific offensive players in North Iowa in 2022-23, averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 assists per game. The point guard is now Newman’s all-time leader in assists with 623.

Burt also holds the Knights’ record for 3-pointers made in a game. He hit eight shots in a row from beyond the arch in Newman’s 75-55 win over the Northwood-Kensett Vikings on Jan. 27. He finished the contest with 40 points.

Burt’s efforts helped the Knights earn a share of a Top of Iowa Conference East Division title. With a 14-2 record in league play, Newman tied with Osage and West Fork. The Knights, however, had more overall wins than the Warhawks and Green Devils, wrapping up the season at 20-5.

Like Taylor, Burt will play baseball at the University of Iowa after he graduates from Newman this spring.

Aiden Stensrud, Lake Mills (SO)

Stensrud quietly had one of the best seasons in North Iowa in 2022-23. The sophomore put up 12.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season.

Stensrud was the Bulldogs’ third-leading scorer and No.1 rebounder. He also had almost 30 more blocks than any other player on Lake Mills’ roster with 46.

On a team that was known for explosive offense this year, Stensrud’s rebounding and defensive presence proved pivotal for the Bulldogs.

Second team

Scott Harr, Hampton-Dumont-CAL (SR)

Harr was unstoppable in multiple facets of the game this year. He led the Bulldogs in points (21.4), rebounds (13.1) and assists (3.7).

Harr scored 250 more points than any other individual on HDC’s roster. He was also a versatile shooter, hitting 37.5% of his tries from 3-point range and 56.7% of all his field goal attempts.

The Bulldogs finished the season 7-15 overall and 4-10 in league play.

Rylan Barnes, West Hancock (SR)

Barnes was a constant presence for the Eagles this season. He averaged a double-double with 15.2 points and 10.7 rebounds a contest.

Barnes led the Eagles in points (334), rebounds (236), assists (95), blocks (30) and steals (74). His efforts propelled West Hancock (12-10 overall, 9-7 conference) to a fourth-place finish in the Top of Iowa West Division.

Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake (SO)

Meyer was a strong presence in the paint for the Lions in 2022-23. He was Clear Lake’s top rebounder with 7.2 per game. The sophomore also put up 14.6 points a contest.

Meyer’s efforts helped the Lions (22-2 overall, 13-1 conference) win a North Central title. The Lions placed second in the Class 3A Substate 3 Tournament at the end of the season.

Colby Eskildsen, Northwood-Kensett (SO)

Eskildsen was the Vikings’ top player this year, putting up 14.8 points and 9.6 rebounds a game. The sophomore led his team in every major statistical category, including steals, points, rebounds and blocks.

The Vikings went 8-14 overall and 6-10 in league play this season, finishing sixth in the TIC East.

Chase Low, Charles City (SR)

Like a number of other area teams, Charles City played its way into a regional championship game this year. Low was a pivotal part of the Comets’ success, leading the team with 15.2 points per game.

Charles City also claimed a Northeast Iowa Conference title, finishing the season with 17-6 overall and 9-1 conference records.

Third Team

Cayde Eberling, West Fork (JR)

Eberling’s efforts propelled the Warhawks to a share of first place in the TIC East Division this season. The junior amassed 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds a game. He led West Fork in scoring and was the Warhawks’ second-best rebounder, statistically.

Sage Suntken, West Fork (JR)

Suntken was the Warhawks’ second-leading scorer with 14.5 points a contest. He was the team’s top rebounder with 140 total.

Suntken’s efforts helped West Fork finish the season 17-5 overall and 14-2 in conference action.

Javont Froiland, Central Springs (SR)

Froiland was consistently the Panthers’ top scoring option this year. He put up 17.5 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Froiland was also the conductor of the Panthers’ offense, bringing the ball up for the floor every time Central Springs had possession. Despite the amount of time he spent with the ball in his hands, Froiland only turned the ball over 70 times.

Central Springs finished the year 6-16 overall and 3-13 in league play.

Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (SR)

Britson has been one of the Cardinals’ most consistent players during his career. This season, the senior led his team in points, assists and rebounds, averaging 16, four and seven per contest, respectively.

Britson guided GHV to 14-8 overall and 13-3 conference records. The Cardinals placed second in the TIC West.

Kam Mestas, Charles City (JR)

Mestas and Low proved to be an effective combination for the Comets in 2022-23. Mestas put up 15 points and 6.4 rebounds a game.

Mestas is a junior and will be back at Charles City next season. Low is a senior and can’t return to play for the Comets in 2023-24.

Honorable Mention

Madden Uhlenhopp, Osage (SO)

Uhlenhopp led the Green Devils in scoring this season with 16.4 points per game. He was particularly effective from beyond the arch, knocking down 37.4% of his shots from that range.

Uhlenhopp helped Osage (18-5, 14-2) tie for first in the TIC East.